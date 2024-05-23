John Stamos To Join The Beach Boys On Tour This Summer 2024



In addition to their many albums, The Beach Boys' music was featuring in the jukebox musical Good Vibrations which played on Broadway in 2005. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Beach Boys will be joined by a special guest performer John Stamos on select dates of their tour this summer.This morning, Stamos appeared on Good Morning America to talk about the news. In a statement, he said, "I believe their songs have been patiently waiting for this moment, perfectly timed to uplift spirits, especially when needed the most. I'm humbled that I get to be part of something truly special, something bigger than ourselves."Stamos will perform with the band from May 30 to June 20, July 5 to July 7 and August 30 to Sept. 1 at venues across the country.John Stamos has had a longstanding relationship with The Beach Boys dating back to July 4, 1985 when he played his first official show with the iconic band at the Washington Monument, for close to a million people. In the years since, he has performed with the band several more times at various benefits and concerts.The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.A new documentary about the band will be debuting on May 24 on Disney+.In addition to their many albums, The Beach Boys' music was featuring in the jukebox musical Good Vibrations which played on Broadway in 2005.



