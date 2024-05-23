Quantic Shares Extended Edition Of Single 'Morning Light' Ft. Andreya Triana





Featuring sunkissed guitar licks, breezy percussion and the luxurious vocals of his partner and collaborator, Andreya Triana, the romantic, disco-infused single captures the ineffible afterhours magic when late night transcends through dawn. In his own words, "This song is a sensual imagining of the early hours, when the night winds down and an intimate party carries us into daybreak".



These rich new imaginations set the tone for the forthcoming LP, on which Quantic showcases a more club-focussed direction, bringing a carefully curated selection collaborators and remixers along for the ride. With a penchant for sounds from across the globe and a long-standing, deeply personal connection with Latin American culture and music, the LP promises a colourful and exhilarating journey through his innate musicality, via far-flung corners of the world.



The new single and LP reveal comes alongside Quantic's announcement of his upcoming live show - his first live show in London in four years, taking place at one of London's best new cultural venues, Here at Outernet, Weds 9th October 2024. Revered for impressive acoustics and an impeccable sound system, plus attention to detail with production and capacity to facilitate audio-visual spectacles, the venue choice was a no-brainer for Quantic, whose show promises to be a captivating, innovative experience, showcasing the multifaceted artist's musicality, as well as his love for aesthetics and design.



Quantic shares, "This show is an exciting occasion for me. I've been creating, presenting and touring live shows for many years and I want to approach this in a new way for 2024. We'll be incorporating the best of live performance and electronic innovation to capture the spirit of "Dancing While Falling" while also using Outernet's unique visual capabilities."



