London Electronic Indiepop Stalwart Rodney Cromwell Presents 'Madeline Trip', Previewing His Summer EP

Publishing by Songtrust New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London-based indie electronic artist Rodney Cromwell has announced that he will release his new 'Exercise Class' EP on June 14 via Happy Robots Records. This four-track offering follows his 2023 EP 'The Winter Palace Remixes'.Previewing the new 'Exercise Class' EP, Cromwell drops as a teaser 'Madeline Trip', the shortest track on this EP, being a 55-second electronic hauntological trip inspired by Marcel Proust's seven-volume novel 'In Search of Lost Time'. This is also the first song usually introduced to Cromwell's live audience when his band enters onto stage.Rodney Cromwell is the solo moniker of Adam Cresswell of two John Peel faves - 90s indie folk band Saloon and 2000s electronic duo Arthur and Martha. Since debuting with the 'Age of Anxiety' album, Cromwell has been featured in NME, Electronic Sound, Huffington Post, Paste, Shindig!, Louder Than War, The Big Takeover, Magic RPM, Post-Punk.com and Bandcamp Daily. National radio play includes BBC 6 Music in the UK, RTE in Ireland, airplay in Tokyo, and RNE3 in Spain, for whom he also recorded a live session.Rodney Cromwell live is a joyful mixed-media extravaganza, incorporating analogue synths, video visuals and live instrumentation, interjected by Rodney's 'offbeat wit'' (NME). Described 'like a spiritual experience", he has shared the stage with icons such as A Flock of Seagulls, Damo Suzuki, Pram, Death & Vanilla, Rowetta, M!R!M and Steve Davis. In 2022, he recorded a live session for Electronic Sound and supported Blancmange on a number of dates, further cementing his reputation as one of the most exciting live acts on the electronic music scene.The 'Exercise Class' EP will drop into your inboxes soon, just in time for the summer. With its dead-pan spoken-word lyrics, melodic chorus and Cromwell's signature classic synth sound, the title track draws influences from LCD Soundsystem, Metronomy and New Order's 'Blue Monday', as well as the iconic soundtracks of Jane Fonda workouts videos.As with all output from this retro-futuristic songcrafter, Rodney Cromwell's new releases brings music is as fitting for the indie-disco dancefloor as a sweaty exercise studio.On May 24, 'Madeline Trip' will be available everywhere digitally, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. The full 'Exercise Class' EP, which is already available for pre-order, will be released on June 14."A magical-realist synthpop collage" ~ Bandcamp Daily"Rodney Cromwell's music belongs to the future" ~ NME"His new lo-fi disco laments are joyfully simple & painfully funny" ~ The Huffington Post"Motorik mechanisation within a hypnotic electronic backdrop...Glorious" ~ Electricity Club.co.uk"Delicious Melodies that are both simple and direct" ~ HI-FI World"Buoyant" 4/5 ~ Top40-Charts"Glorious pure synthpop... one of the most innovative, enjoyable electronic acts around" ~ XS NoiseWritten & performed by Adam CresswellRecorded, mixed & mastered by Adam CresswellCatalogue Number Bot41Released by Happy Robots RecordsDistributed by Cargo Records UKPublishing by Songtrust



