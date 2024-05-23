Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 23/05/2024

Aussie Melodic Punk Trio All Hope Remains Signs With Pee Records

Hot Songs Around The World

Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
250 entries in 22 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
358 entries in 26 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
496 entries in 25 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
427 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
359 entries in 23 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
86 entries in 23 charts
Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
82 entries in 25 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
167 entries in 24 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
161 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
629 entries in 23 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
206 entries in 22 charts
Aussie Melodic Punk Trio All Hope Remains Signs With Pee Records
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Aussie melodic punks ALL HOPE REMAINS have signed with Australia's Pee Records and will release the new single "Mirror Mirror," off their forthcoming LP, on May 31 via Pee/Double Helix Records.
Speaking on the track, vocalist/bassist Mark Gilmore says "Mirror Mirror was inspired by a phase of self loathing in the wake of a bender. The song was a productive way of making sense of internal conflict. Chaotic thoughts that consume can still have a positive outcome."
Pre-save the new single HERE: https://ffm.to/ahr-mirrormirror.

In the meantime, stream ALL HOPE REMAINS' track "Burn" off Pee Records' 'Pee Approved Vol. 6,' is now streaming everywhere!

ALL HOPE REMAINS, a high-energy trio from the Surfcoast region of Victoria, Australia, have been thrilling audiences across Australia for the past five years, with their unique blend of fast, melodic skate punk. Rooted in rock, punk, and hardcore, the band's captivating performances grab the audience's attention from the first note, ensuring fans are dancing, stomping, singing, and headbanging throughout their shows.

Formed from the remnants of previous bands, ALL HOPE REMAINS emerged to fill a niche in the music scene. The members, all like-minded musicians with shared musical interests and a passion for creating, quickly found their stride. Their ability to entertain is evident in the audience's reactions, with fans describing their music as "fast melodic with catchy lyrics that make people want to sing along," "high energy with a feel-good vibe," and "lots of good-natured fun."

Over the past five years, ALL HOPE REMAINS has performed at numerous clubs, pubs, and festivals across Australia and Japan. With two EPs, "Hindsight" and "Feel The Fire," and one full-length album, "A Silent War," the band has firmly established itself in the Australian punk scene.

Recently signed to Pee Records, ALL HOPE REMAINS is set to release a new album this fall. North American distribution will be handled by Double Helix Records. Catch their music on all major streaming apps and music platforms, and experience the vibrant energy that defines ALL HOPE REMAINS.

Upcoming show:
Saturday 15th June Shepparton, Victoria @SkkyBarShepparton - 6PM

ALL HOPE REMAINS:
Vocals/Bass player - Mark Gilmore
Guitar/vocals - Geoff Stirling
Drums/Vocals - Tony Maloney

www.allhoperemains.com
www.instagram.com/all_hope_remains_/
www.facebook.com/allhoperemains
https://peerecords.com
https://peerecords.com/bands/all-hope-remains
www.facebook.com/PEERECORDS
www.instagram.com/peerecords






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0094271 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0056521892547607 secs