Aussie Melodic Punk Trio All Hope Remains Signs With Pee Records



Speaking on the track, vocalist/bassist Mark Gilmore says "Mirror Mirror was inspired by a phase of self loathing in the wake of a bender. The song was a productive way of making sense of internal conflict. Chaotic thoughts that consume can still have a positive outcome."

Pre-save the new single HERE: https://ffm.to/ahr-mirrormirror.



In the meantime, stream ALL HOPE REMAINS' track "Burn" off Pee Records' 'Pee Approved Vol. 6,' is now streaming everywhere!



ALL HOPE REMAINS, a high-energy trio from the Surfcoast region of Victoria, Australia, have been thrilling audiences across Australia for the past five years, with their unique blend of fast, melodic skate punk. Rooted in rock, punk, and hardcore, the band's captivating performances grab the audience's attention from the first note, ensuring fans are dancing, stomping, singing, and headbanging throughout their shows.



Formed from the remnants of previous bands, ALL HOPE REMAINS emerged to fill a niche in the music scene. The members, all like-minded musicians with shared musical interests and a passion for creating, quickly found their stride. Their ability to entertain is evident in the audience's reactions, with fans describing their music as "fast melodic with catchy lyrics that make people want to sing along," "high energy with a feel-good vibe," and "lots of good-natured fun."



Over the past five years, ALL HOPE REMAINS has performed at numerous clubs, pubs, and festivals across Australia and Japan. With two EPs, "Hindsight" and "Feel The Fire," and one full-length album, "A Silent War," the band has firmly established itself in the Australian punk scene.



Recently signed to Pee Records, ALL HOPE REMAINS is set to release a new album this fall. North American distribution will be handled by



Upcoming show:

Saturday 15th June Shepparton,



ALL HOPE REMAINS:

Vocals/Bass player - Mark Gilmore

Guitar/vocals - Geoff Stirling

Drums/Vocals - Tony Maloney



www.allhoperemains.com

www.instagram.com/all_hope_remains_/

www.facebook.com/allhoperemains

https://peerecords.com

https://peerecords.com/bands/all-hope-remains

www.facebook.com/PEERECORDS

