The Rolling Stones Add Additional Tour Date In Missouri For The Stones Tour '24 Hackney Diamonds

www.aegpresents.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, The Rolling Stones have announced they will be extending the STONES TOUR '24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS with an additional stop in Ridgedale, Missouri, on July 21 at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Tickets are on sale Friday, May 31, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time. For ticketing information, please visit www.rollingstones.com.Mick, Keith and Ronnie kicked off their wildly anticipated tour in Houston, Texas, last month and have brought their legendary show to cities across the United States, including the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, treating fans to their iconic hits and new music from their critically acclaimed new album HACKNEY DIAMONDS. The STONES TOUR '24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS will make stops in 12 more cities across the U.S. and Canada with stops in East Rutherford, Foxboro, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, Chicago, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Santa Clara with a final stop in Ridgedale. Full tour routing is below.Hackney Diamonds is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016's GRAMMY® Award winning Blue & Lonesome, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound and topped album charts around the world. In 2022, they thrilled European audiences totaling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour. The Rolling Stones have sold over 250 million albums worldwide. Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — a decade in planning, development and construction with the ambition to create America's most beautiful outdoor amphitheater — is scheduled to open this May as a one-of-a-kind immersive outdoor "musical postcard from Mother Nature." Located in Ridgedale, Missouri, just a few miles from Branson, Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is described by its creator and visionary - noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris as a "gift of the Ozarks to the world." It is the only venue on Earth completely dedicated to conservation.AEG Presents' Concerts West is the promoter of the Stones Tour '24 Hackney Diamonds. For tickets and information, head to www.rollingstones.com.THE ROLLING STONES - STONES TOUR '24 HACKNEY DIAMONDSThursday, May 23, 2024 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJSunday, May 26, 2024 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJThursday, May 30, 2024 Gillette Stadium Foxboro, MAMonday, June 3, 2024 Camping World Stadium Orlando, FLFriday, June 7, 2024 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GATuesday, June 11, 2024 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PASaturday, June 15, 2024 Cleveland Browns Stadium Cleveland, OHThursday, June 20, 2024 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, COThursday, June 27, 2024 Soldier Field Chicago, ILSunday, June 30, 2024 Soldier Field Chicago, ILFriday, July 5, 2024 BC Place Vancouver, BCWednesday, July 10, 2024 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CASaturday, July 13, 2024 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CAWednesday, July 17, 2024 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CASunday, July 21, 2024 Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Ridgedale, MOwww.youtube.com/user/therollingstoneswww.instagram.com/therollingstoneswww.tiktok.com/@therollingstoneswww.facebook.com/therollingstoneswww.twitter.com/rollingstoneswww.aegpresents.com



