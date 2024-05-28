California Jazz Vocalist Allison Adams Tucker Live In Paris At 38Riv On July 2, 2024





hypeddit.com/ allisonadamstucker/retrotrilogy New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Tuesday, July 2 critically acclaimed multi-lingual vocalist, composer and recording artist Allison Adams Tucker comes to Paris’ historic jazz club 38Riv, celebrating her latest album RETRO Trilogy. Allison will be reuniting on stage with bandmates pianist Emmanuel Massarotti and drummer Julie Saury from her former album and tour "April in Paris", recorded in Paris in 2012. Also joining the band are contrabassist Milo Marchés (son of drummer Julie Saury) and guitarist Patrick Manouguian. There are two separate shows at 7:30PM and 9:30PM.2024 by San Diego Music Awards, RETRO Trilogy is a retrospective of Allison's folk- pop-punk past with re-imaginings of iconic music from the 1970s, 80s, 90s by Paul Simon, David Bowie, Queen, The Cure, Sting, Annie Lennox, Prince and more in the language of jazz. "A memoir written for a younger self with sympathy and intelligence, Retro Trilogy makes for revelatory listening whether or not you happened to be around." - JazzTimes"Voluptuous Brazilian blues, breathtaking lyricism, angelic and resonant, looping vocalese... She turns the beat around to her own thoughtful tempo and timbre, and reaches out for your hand." - Carol Banks WeberGiven 4 stars by DownBeat and described by The Examiner as "lustrous in any language - a vocalist who clarifies every note within a hair's breath", Allison creates a unique travel memoir in music with jazz driven songs that span countries and genres in 6 languages. "Marvellous articulation, great tonal accuracy, and dynamic drive." - LondonJazzNewsBorn in San Diego to classically trained musical parents, Allison started singing before she could speak and began performing in front of audiences at age 5. Growing up on the border with Mexico, Allison was exposed to intermingling cultures, and her love for languages and world cultures also began at an early age. Allison's vocal palette has been colored by her experience in a variety of musical genres throughout her life, from classical to punk rock and even a cappella Elizabethan madrigals, and in 2005 she found her home in jazz.In addition to Allison's discography of 4 albums and 3 EPs recorded in New York, Paris, and San Diego, Allison's voice can be heard on various other album collaborations, TV commercials, and on the video game "The Saboteur" soundtrack singing French jazz in the company of Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, Madeleine Peyroux, & others. She has toured in Japan, Europe, Mexico, and the US, including performances at the Blue Note New York, Ronnie Scott's London, Herb Alpert's Vibrato Los Angeles, San Jose Jazz Fest, Tula's Seattle, East Hawaii Jazz & Blues Fest, Hawaii Public Radio Honolulu, Lucca Jazz Donna Festival Tuscany, Music Inn Rome, Le Baiser Salé Paris, Takatsuki Jazz Street Festival Osaka, and Body & Soul Tokyo, among others.Allison will also bring the RETRO Trilogy tour to Portland, Oregon at The 1905 on June 5, and to England for performances in Stratford-upon-Avon at Stratford Play House June 12 and Torquay at Fougou Jazz July 10.www.AllisonAdamsTucker.com(https://www.allisonadamstucker.com)38Riv Jazz Club:38 rue de Rivoli 75004 Paris+33 7 82 64 26 32https://www.38riv.comwww.allisonadamstucker.comwww.instagram.com/allison.adamstuckerwww.facebook.com/allisonadamstucker.officialwww.youtube.com/user/allisonadamstuckerwww.tiktok.com/@allisonadamstuckerhypeddit.com/ allisonadamstucker/retrotrilogy



