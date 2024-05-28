Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 28/05/2024

Stephen Marley Announces A New "Old Soul" Remix For June 7th Release

Stephen Marley Announces A New "Old Soul" Remix For June 7th Release
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Stephen Marley, the acclaimed 8x GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer, announces the release of a new remix of his single "Old Soul," the title track of his latest critically- acclaimed album by DJ Delano of Renaissance Disco titled (DJ Delano Renaissance Santa Barbara Mix). The remix also features a sample of the classic 'Santa Barbara' riddim created by the legendary Grammy Award-winning Jamaican drummer, Sly Dunbar (Sly & Robbie).

The new "Old Soul" remix release coincides with the resumption of the second leg pf Stephen's Old Soul Tour (Unplugged) dates starting this Saturday, May 25th at the Cali Roots Festival in Monterey, California with his brother Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley. Both the remix and tour are a continuation of Stephen Marley's support of his landmark album Old Soulthat was released last fall.
"I was invited to play at Stephen Marley's daughter's wedding reception and wanted to play "Old Soul," my favorite song from the album, while people were dancing. I decided to drop a riddim on the spot to create a remix doing it live. They loved the mix and vibe from 'the remix king" and this how the remix came about." shared DJ Delano of Renaissance Disco.

STEPHEN MARLEY OLD SOUL TOUR UNPLUGGED
TOUR DATES RESUME THIS WEEK
A special acoustic set accompanied by guitars, flute and percussion featuring songs off his new album Old Soul + plus selections from his entire catalog and Bob Marley classics!

5.25 Monterey, CA @calirootsfest"
5.26 Napa Valley, CA @bottlerocknapa
5.27 Menlo Park, CA @guildtheatre
5.30 St. Louis, MO @thehawthornstl
6.1 Virginia Beach, VA @pointbreakfestival
6.3 Cedar Rapids, IA @mcgrathamphitheatre*
6.5 Green Bay, WI @epicgreenbay*
6.6 Madison, WI @thesylvee*
6.7 Plymouth, MN @liveatthehilde*
6.8 Kansas City, MO @kcliveblock*
6.11 Omaha, NE @steelhouseomaha*
6.13 Cincinnati, OH @riverfrontlivecincy*
6.14 Indianapolis, IN @everwiseampwrsp*
6.16 Cleveland, OH @cain_park*
6.18 Middlefield, CT @powderridgepark*
6.19 Deerfield, MA @treehousebrewco*
6.20 Kingston, NY @huttonbrickyards*
6.21 Grantville, PA @hollywoodpnrc*
6.22 Lafayette, NY @beakandskiff*
6.28 Morrison, CO @redrocksco^
6.29 Jackson, WY @snowkingmountain
8.04 Los Angeles, CA @hollywoodbowl"
*with Michael Franti
^Red Rocks with Damian Marley & Colorado Symphony
+ Burning Spear
"Cali Roots Fest and Hollywood Bowl with Damian Marley
FOR MORE INFO - STEPHENMARLEYMUSIC.COM






