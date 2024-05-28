Becky Hill Shares New Track "True Colours" Featuring Self Esteem

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the May 31st release of her new album 'Believe Me Now?' approaches, the two-time BRIT Award winnerBecky Hill shares her most personal song to date in the shape of 'True Colours', which features Self Esteem.
Lyrically, 'True Colours' is a first-hand account of experiencing a sexual assault by somebody you trust and your friends not believing you. Becky has translated that into a song which simmers with empowerment, defiance and self-care. But this isn't a song of being a victim: it's an uplifting anthem that Becky hopes will encourage other women to speak out against sexual assault.
Becky invited Self Esteem to perform on the track, as the two women share similar beliefs and agendas, and are fans of each other's work.
Becky says, "I didn't want it to be emotional and I didn't want it to be angry - I've had years of therapy to examine that anger and not allow it to inform me, who I am. Self Esteem is an artist I've been a huge fan of for the longest time so I'm super excited to have her on the track as I think the song resonates for both of us. It's also the first track on the album so you really get a taste of what is to come. I hope everyone loves it as much as we do."
Self Esteem adds, "As a huge fan of Becky it was an honour to hop on such an important track. We share a desire to turn these negative experiences into one of teaching and catharsis. 'True Colours' is another opportunity for both."
True Colours' is indicative of the soaring honesty that pulsates throughout 'Believe Me Now?', which is by far Becky's most personal and authentic work to date. Covering experiences spanning love to loneliness, from life-affirming bonds to betrayal, it's an ambitious album in which Becky dares to reveal snapshots from her own story. Bolstered by an array of top tier collaborators, it's a set which is informed by her lifelong dedication to dance music culture while maintaining the instant appeal that has generated six UK Top 10 hits and six US Dance Radio #1 smashes.
'Believe Me Now?' is available to pre-order / pre-save HERE, and also features the recent singles 'Side Effects','Disconnect' (with Chase & Status), 'Never Be Alone' (with Sonny Fodera), 'Outside of Love' and 'Right Here'.
Having started with dates in Australia and New Zealand before she completed her first European headline tour, 2024 is shaping up to be Becky's biggest ever year of touring. Radio 1's Big Weekend gets her summer festival schedule underway later this month. Several shows during her UK arena headline tour in October have already sold-out months in advance, while November brings another landmark live moment as she plays her biggest USvenues so far. Becky's upcoming shows are listed below, please see for remaining tickets:
NOVEMBER
7th - USA, San Diego, Music Box
8th - USA, Los Angeles, The Novo
9th - USA, San Francisco, The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)
10th - USA, Berkeley, The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
13th - USA, Denver, Meow Wolf
15th - USA, Austin, Emo's
16th - USA, Dallas, The Studio at The Factory
19th - USA, Chicago, Park West
21st - Canada, Toronto, The Axis Club (SOLD OUT)
22nd - Canada, Montreal, Le Studio TD
23rd - USA, New York, Terminal 5