Becky Hill Shares New Track "True Colours" Featuring Self Esteem





Lyrically, 'True Colours' is a first-hand account of experiencing a sexual assault by somebody you trust and your friends not believing you. Becky has translated that into a song which simmers with empowerment, defiance and self-care. But this isn't a song of being a victim: it's an uplifting anthem that Becky hopes will encourage other women to speak out against sexual assault.



Becky invited Self Esteem to perform on the track, as the two women share similar beliefs and agendas, and are fans of each other's work.



Becky says, "I didn't want it to be emotional and I didn't want it to be angry - I've had years of therapy to examine that anger and not allow it to inform me, who I am. Self Esteem is an artist I've been a huge fan of for the longest time so I'm super excited to have her on the track as I think the song resonates for both of us. It's also the first track on the album so you really get a taste of what is to come. I hope everyone loves it as much as we do."



Self Esteem adds, "As a huge fan of Becky it was an honour to hop on such an important track. We share a desire to turn these negative experiences into one of teaching and catharsis. 'True Colours' is another opportunity for both."



True Colours' is indicative of the soaring honesty that pulsates throughout 'Believe Me Now?', which is by far Becky's most personal and authentic work to date. Covering experiences spanning love to loneliness, from life-affirming bonds to betrayal, it's an ambitious album in which Becky dares to reveal snapshots from her own story. Bolstered by an array of top tier collaborators, it's a set which is informed by her lifelong dedication to dance music culture while maintaining the instant appeal that has generated six UK Top 10 hits and six US Dance



'Believe Me Now?' is available to pre-order / pre-save HERE, and also features the recent singles 'Side Effects','Disconnect' (with Chase & Status), 'Never Be Alone' (with



Having started with dates in Australia and New Zealand before she completed her first European headline tour, 2024 is shaping up to be Becky's biggest ever year of touring.



MAY

24th - UK, Luton,



JUNE

1st - UK, Liverpool, Jacaranda Baltic (acoustic album release show)

8th - UK, Manchester, Parklife (HEADLINER)

13th - UK, Cheshire, Delamere Forest

14th - Ireland, Cork, Musgrave Park

15th - UK, Belfast, Belsonic

23rd - Germany, Neuhausen ob Eck, Southside Festival



JULY

6th - Czechia, Ostrava, Beats For Love

12th - UK, Derby, Summer Sessions

18th - Canada, Vancouver, Hollywood Theatre

19th - USA, Seattle, Capitol Hill Block Party

20th - USA, Portland, Wonder Ballroom

29th - UK, Birmingham, hmv Vault (acoustic album release show)

30th - UK, Leeds, Wardrobe (acoustic album release shows)

31st - UK, London,



AUGUST

9th - UK, Newmarket, Racecourse

10th - UK, Newquay, Boardmasters

11th - Hungary, Budapest, Sziget Festival

15th - Malta, Summer Daze

16th - UK, Durham, Hardwick Festival

18th - UK, Edinburgh, Summer Sessions

23rd - UK, Oxfordshire, Big Feastival (HEADLINER)

24th - UK, Cardiff, The Bay Series

25th - UK, Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

29th - UK, Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

30th - UK, Sheffield, Rock 'n' Roll Circus

31st - UK, Margate, Dreamland (SOLD OUT)



OCTOBER

12th - UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro

13th - UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

15th - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

16th - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena

18th - UK, Exeter, Westpoint

19th - UK, Birmingham, Utilita

20th - UK, Manchester, AO

22nd - UK, Cardiff, Utilita

24th - UK, London, OVO



NOVEMBER

7th - USA, San Diego,

8th - USA, Los Angeles, The Novo

9th - USA, San Francisco, The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

10th - USA, Berkeley, The UC Theatre Taube Family

13th - USA, Denver, Meow Wolf

15th - USA, Austin, Emo's

16th - USA, Dallas, The Studio at The Factory

19th - USA, Chicago, Park West

21st - Canada, Toronto, The Axis Club (SOLD OUT)

22nd - Canada, Montreal, Le Studio TD

23rd - USA, New York, Terminal 5 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the May 31st release of her new album 'Believe Me Now?' approaches, the two-time BRIT Award winnerBecky Hill shares her most personal song to date in the shape of 'True Colours', which features Self Esteem.Lyrically, 'True Colours' is a first-hand account of experiencing a sexual assault by somebody you trust and your friends not believing you. Becky has translated that into a song which simmers with empowerment, defiance and self-care. But this isn't a song of being a victim: it's an uplifting anthem that Becky hopes will encourage other women to speak out against sexual assault.Becky invited Self Esteem to perform on the track, as the two women share similar beliefs and agendas, and are fans of each other's work.Becky says, "I didn't want it to be emotional and I didn't want it to be angry - I've had years of therapy to examine that anger and not allow it to inform me, who I am. Self Esteem is an artist I've been a huge fan of for the longest time so I'm super excited to have her on the track as I think the song resonates for both of us. It's also the first track on the album so you really get a taste of what is to come. I hope everyone loves it as much as we do."Self Esteem adds, "As a huge fan of Becky it was an honour to hop on such an important track. We share a desire to turn these negative experiences into one of teaching and catharsis. 'True Colours' is another opportunity for both."True Colours' is indicative of the soaring honesty that pulsates throughout 'Believe Me Now?', which is by far Becky's most personal and authentic work to date. Covering experiences spanning love to loneliness, from life-affirming bonds to betrayal, it's an ambitious album in which Becky dares to reveal snapshots from her own story. Bolstered by an array of top tier collaborators, it's a set which is informed by her lifelong dedication to dance music culture while maintaining the instant appeal that has generated six UK Top 10 hits and six US Dance Radio #1 smashes.'Believe Me Now?' is available to pre-order / pre-save HERE, and also features the recent singles 'Side Effects','Disconnect' (with Chase & Status), 'Never Be Alone' (with Sonny Fodera), 'Outside of Love' and 'Right Here'.Having started with dates in Australia and New Zealand before she completed her first European headline tour, 2024 is shaping up to be Becky's biggest ever year of touring. Radio 1's Big Weekend gets her summer festival schedule underway later this month. Several shows during her UK arena headline tour in October have already sold-out months in advance, while November brings another landmark live moment as she plays her biggest USvenues so far. Becky's upcoming shows are listed below, please see for remaining tickets:MAY24th - UK, Luton, Radio 1's Big WeekendJUNE1st - UK, Liverpool, Jacaranda Baltic (acoustic album release show)8th - UK, Manchester, Parklife (HEADLINER)13th - UK, Cheshire, Delamere Forest14th - Ireland, Cork, Musgrave Park15th - UK, Belfast, Belsonic23rd - Germany, Neuhausen ob Eck, Southside FestivalJULY6th - Czechia, Ostrava, Beats For Love12th - UK, Derby, Summer Sessions18th - Canada, Vancouver, Hollywood Theatre19th - USA, Seattle, Capitol Hill Block Party20th - USA, Portland, Wonder Ballroom29th - UK, Birmingham, hmv Vault (acoustic album release show)30th - UK, Leeds, Wardrobe (acoustic album release shows)31st - UK, London, Heaven (album release show)AUGUST9th - UK, Newmarket, Racecourse10th - UK, Newquay, Boardmasters11th - Hungary, Budapest, Sziget Festival15th - Malta, Summer Daze16th - UK, Durham, Hardwick Festival18th - UK, Edinburgh, Summer Sessions23rd - UK, Oxfordshire, Big Feastival (HEADLINER)24th - UK, Cardiff, The Bay Series25th - UK, Portsmouth, Victorious Festival29th - UK, Scarborough, Open Air Theatre30th - UK, Sheffield, Rock 'n' Roll Circus31st - UK, Margate, Dreamland (SOLD OUT)OCTOBER12th - UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro13th - UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena15th - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena16th - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena18th - UK, Exeter, Westpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)19th - UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)20th - UK, Manchester, AO Arena (SOLD OUT)22nd - UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)24th - UK, London, OVO Arena Wembley (SOLD OUT)NOVEMBER7th - USA, San Diego, Music Box8th - USA, Los Angeles, The Novo9th - USA, San Francisco, The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)10th - USA, Berkeley, The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall13th - USA, Denver, Meow Wolf15th - USA, Austin, Emo's16th - USA, Dallas, The Studio at The Factory19th - USA, Chicago, Park West21st - Canada, Toronto, The Axis Club (SOLD OUT)22nd - Canada, Montreal, Le Studio TD23rd - USA, New York, Terminal 5



