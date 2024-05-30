SPIN Returns To Print



SPIN Magazine, originally launched in 1985, is returning to print with its first newsstand edition since 2012.

The issue, on stands August 29th, will be the first to be edited by founder Bob Guccione, Jr. since he sold SPIN in 1997. Guccione has been consulting with SPIN since mid-2020.

SPIN, which was acquired from Billboard in January of 2020 by Next Management Partners, is published online at www.spin.com. It also operates SPIN Records, SPIN Films, SPIN Podcasts and SPIN Labs, an incubator dedicated to connecting music fans through support of early-stage music technology. SPIN also produces concerts and events at festivals such as Coachella, SXSW and Art Basel, as well as artist showcases, such as a recent special performance in Austin by alternative rockers Sunny Day Real Estate as part of the band's 30th anniversary tour.

The relaunch issue will distribute 50,000 copies and be available at retailers including Whole Foods, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Kroger's, Walmart, and Smiths in Canada, as well as at independent record stores and major airports.

"We are bringing journalism back to music and culture," says Jimmy Hutcheson, CEO, Next Management Partners and CEO of SPIN. "Our intention is to be the greatest music magazine in the world, covering what matters most in culture, as well as featuring the musicians you know and those you have never heard of. Nineties nostalgia is in and SPIN will be a publication for those who want to relive it and for those who want to experience it for the first time."

The September issue will see the return of some of SPIN's most heralded writers, and feature some surprising music features, the magazine's trademark irreverence and investigative articles, plus interviews with Bill Maher and Killer Mike. New elements will include a tech column, a movie column by Nick Bell, a record reviews section brilliantly called SPINS, and a whimsical back page called Tones on Tail.

The issue will be the first of quarterly editions to be published, leading up to a special 40th anniversary issue scheduled for March 2025.

"I'm proud to have been part of the revitalization of SPIN for the past few years, and excited to bring it back as a physical magazine," says Guccione. "But this is no vanity project or fashion accessory - we're here to be the best music and pop culture magazine in the known world, again."

SPIN is one of the most recognizable names in music and pop culture. In early 2020, SPIN launched a new generation of the legendary media group, putting the brand back where it belongs — at the center of the zeitgeist.

SPIN's digital covers have featured some of today's biggest stars, including Noah Kahan, Demi Lovato, The Black Keys, YungBlud, Machine Gun Kelly, Rüfüs Du Sol, Jack Harlow, Denzel Curry, Run the Jewels, and Kehlani, coupled with probing journalism and in-depth interviews, hit series 5 Albums I Can't Live Without, A Day In the Life Of, and Artist x Artist, as well as original videos.

The company launched SPIN IMPACT, a platform that harnesses the music industry's most powerful voices to raise awareness and take action around some of society's most pressing issues. SPIN has also brought its legendary music brand to merchandise, joining forces with Life Clothing to release a series of T-shirt designs at Urban Outfitters. A powerhouse in the media world, SPIN launched in Japan, as well as partnered with Amazon for a music free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel exclusively on Amazon Freevee.

In 2023, the company launched SPIN Labs, an incubator for music tech startups that is designed to help artists thrive in the quickly-changing music technology space.




