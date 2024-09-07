Max Richter Announces New Album In A Landscape And First Ever World Tour





Max Richter World Tour Dates:

Sat 07/09/24 - Geneva, Switzerland - La Bâtie-Festival de Genève

Mon 28/10/24 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall

Wed 30/10/24 - Dublin, Ireland -

Thu 31/10/24 - Dublin, Ireland -

Mon 04/11/24 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall

Tue 05/11/24 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

Wed 06/11/24 - Bristol, UK - Beacon

Fri 08/11/24 - London, UK - Royal Festival Hall

Sat 09/11/24 - London, UK - Royal Festival Hall

Sat 16/11/24 - Paris, France - Philharmonie (Matinee)

Sat 16/11/24 - Paris, France - Philharmonie (Evening Show)

Mon 18/11/24 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

Fri 22/11/24 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Opera House

Sat 23/11/24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Concert Hall

Mon 25/11/24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Koncerthuset

Tue 26/11/24 - Hamberg, Germany - Laeiszhalle

Thu 28/11/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Royal Theatre Carre

Sun 01/12/24 - Antwerp, Belgium -

Mon 02/12/24 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Kurhaus Wiesbaden

Wed 04/12/24 - Munich, Germany - Isarphilharmonie

Thu 05/12/24 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - Philharmonie Luxembourg

Tue 11/02/25 - Brisbane, Australia - QPAC Concert Hall

Sat 15/02/25 - Sydney, Australia - Sydney Opera House

Mon 17/02/24 - Melbourne Australia - Hammer Hall

Fri 21/02/25 - Adelaide, Australia - Town Hall

Sun 23/02/25 - Perth, Australia - Riverside Theatre

Sat 26/04/25 - Boston, MA - Colonial Theatre

Tue 29/04/25 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Fri 02/05/25 - Washington DC - Kennedy Center

Sat 03/05/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Academy Of Music

Sun 04/05/25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Tue 06/05/25 - Chicago, IL - Symphony Center

Thu 08/05/25 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Fri 09/05/25 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall

Sat 10/05/25 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall



https://www.maxrichtermusic.com

https://www.instagram.com/maxrichtermusic/

https://twitter.com/maxrichtermusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'In A Landscape', Richter's ninth studio album, is released on Friday 6th September via Decca Records/Universal Music. The new album marks a significant evolution in Richter's musical journey, as he delves deeper into the themes of optimism and human emotion accompanied by an innovative exploration of electronic sounds and field recordings. It is a record about reconciling polarities, bringing together the electronic and the acoustic, the human and the natural world, the big questions of life and the quiet pleasures of living - a fleeting self-portrait of a musician in constant motion.'In A Landscape' employs homogenous musical language to Richter's seminal album 'The Blue Notebooks', with the two albums in a way bookending this significant chapter of Richter's life and career. It is presented as an open conversation with the audience, asking them to consider the dualities in their own life, what personal stories come to mind while listening and, ultimately, serving as an invitation to imagination.Max Richter says "For me, the music on the record is about connecting or reconciling polarities. The electronics with the acoustic instruments, the natural world with the human world, and the big ideas of life with the personal and intimate. This is a dynamic I started to explore in my 2004 record The Blue Notebooks, and the new project shares many of that album's concerns; in a way this record is another look at the themes of the earlier work, but from the perspective of our world and our lives in 2024."In support of 'In A Landscape', Richter has also announced details of his first ever world tour, marking a coming of age for the globally celebrated musician.The newly announced tour dates will see Richter play across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Canada, Australia and Asia throughout 2024 and 2025, including shows at London's legendary Royal Festival Hall and the iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Tickets are available via fan presale from Tuesday 4th June at 10am local, with tickets then on general sale on Thursday 6th June at 10am local. Fans can access the pre-sale by pre-ordering a copy of 'In A Landscape' before 3pm BST on Monday 3rd June. You can find more information HERE.'In A Landscape' is Richter's first solo album recorded at Studio Richter Mahr, the minimalist, eco-conscious creative retreat designed and operated by Richter and his wife, visual artist Yulia Mahr. Shifting focus to Richter's immediate surroundings, 'In A Landscape' marks out a psychic space in which to meditate on the present while recognising a lifetime of artistic influence, from Bach and Purcell to the poetry of Keats, Wordsworth and Anne Carson. Richter also found inspiration in a number of books which he was reading at the time of writing 'In A Landscape', with many of the track titles on the album named after lines from literature and some of his own treasured paperbacks pictured on the album cover.Interspersing the studio compositions are nine 'Life Studies' assembled from field recordings and the hubbub of the everyday: footsteps through the woods, eggs sizzling in the kitchen, a Hong Kong airport trolley, practicing Mozart on the piano. These simple acts of noticing from a zen-minded creative bring the "landscape" of the album's title into focus, calling back to the found sounds that distinguished Richter's breakthrough albums, 2002's 'Memoryhouse' and 2004's 'The Blue Notebooks'.One the most influential and acclaimed composers of his generation, Richter is known for his ability to seamlessly blend traditional orchestrations with modern electronic elements. With a career spanning decades, Richter's impact on the music industry cannot be overstated. His unparalleled ability to translate profound human experiences into musical compositions has earned him a dedicated global following, with his catalogue amassing over three billion streams to date. Notably, his record-breaking album 'SLEEP' stands as one of the most streamed classical albums of all time.His seminal album 'The Blue Notebooks' continues to reach new audiences even as it celebrates its twentieth anniversary in 2024. 'On The Nature of Daylight', the album's epic centerpiece, recently featured on HBO's acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama The Last Of Us, as well as appearing on numerous film and TV soundtracks over the years. Richter performed the album in full at Glastonbury Festival last year alongside Tilda Swinton, who joined Richter onstage to recite the spoken word pieces she contributed for the original recording.Beyond his solo endeavors, Richter's is a prolific collaborator who has worked with esteemed creatives and visionaries across multiple disciplines. From scoring Dior shows for Kim Jones to composing for ballets choreographed by Wayne McGregor or his contributions to the world of cinema and TV with directors Denis Villeneuve, Martin Scorsese, and Ari Folman, Richter's versatility knows no bounds.Richter's collaborative partnership with Wayne McGregor goes from strength to strength, with the acclaimed composer contributing an original score for McGregor's next production Maddaddam at London's Royal Opera House in November; a visionary new ballet based on Margaret Atwood's dystopian epic of annihilation and survival. In addition, the pair's previous collaboration, Woolf Works, receives its New York premiere at the Metropolitan Opera House this June.Richter is co-founder of Studio Richter Mahr alongside his partner, visual artist Yulia Mahr. Set in the English countryside in Oxfordshire, Max and Yulia built the multimedia production studio inside a former farmhouse and have powered it with cutting-edge solar and heat-pump technology. Located within 31 acres of woodland, the duo have a huge passion for using the land to farm and provide a sustainable working environment, serving as a space where both emerging and established creatives can come to develop their work.Max Richter World Tour Dates:Sat 07/09/24 - Geneva, Switzerland - La Bâtie-Festival de GenèveMon 28/10/24 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert HallWed 30/10/24 - Dublin, Ireland - National Concert HallThu 31/10/24 - Dublin, Ireland - National Concert HallMon 04/11/24 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater HallTue 05/11/24 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony HallWed 06/11/24 - Bristol, UK - BeaconFri 08/11/24 - London, UK - Royal Festival HallSat 09/11/24 - London, UK - Royal Festival HallSat 16/11/24 - Paris, France - Philharmonie (Matinee)Sat 16/11/24 - Paris, France - Philharmonie (Evening Show)Mon 18/11/24 - Berlin, Germany - AdmiralspalastFri 22/11/24 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Opera HouseSat 23/11/24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Concert HallMon 25/11/24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - DR KoncerthusetTue 26/11/24 - Hamberg, Germany - LaeiszhalleThu 28/11/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Royal Theatre CarreSun 01/12/24 - Antwerp, Belgium - Queen Elizabeth HallMon 02/12/24 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Kurhaus WiesbadenWed 04/12/24 - Munich, Germany - IsarphilharmonieThu 05/12/24 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - Philharmonie LuxembourgTue 11/02/25 - Brisbane, Australia - QPAC Concert HallSat 15/02/25 - Sydney, Australia - Sydney Opera HouseMon 17/02/24 - Melbourne Australia - Hammer HallFri 21/02/25 - Adelaide, Australia - Town HallSun 23/02/25 - Perth, Australia - Riverside TheatreSat 26/04/25 - Boston, MA - Colonial TheatreTue 29/04/25 - Toronto, ON - Massey HallFri 02/05/25 - Washington DC - Kennedy CenterSat 03/05/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Academy Of MusicSun 04/05/25 - Philadelphia, PA - The MetTue 06/05/25 - Chicago, IL - Symphony CenterThu 08/05/25 - Oakland, CA - Fox TheaterFri 09/05/25 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert HallSat 10/05/25 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hallhttps://www.maxrichtermusic.comhttps://www.instagram.com/maxrichtermusic/https://twitter.com/maxrichtermusic



