Chapel Hart Announce "Christmas In July" Listening Experiences; Group To Perform At CMA Fest In Nashville & Bonnaroo In June



Last week, CHAPEL HART - sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle - performed their first-ever headlining show in Las



On the heels of the Las



The group says, "Christmas in July is our campaign to fund our upcoming Christmas album and tour! It's an intimate listening experience with your favorite trio, Chapel Hart. You will be able to get an early listen to the songs from our Christmas album."



Next up for CHAPEL HART, a series of Nashville appearances. The group will first perform at the Nashville Navy Party 2024 on June 4 at The Vinyl Lounge which benefits the Troy Gentry Foundation. Then on June 5 they'll make an appearance at 3rd & Lindsley for the sold-out T.G.



CHAPEL HART will then head back to the UK (where they wowed audiences this past March with their performance at the 2024 Country 2 Country [C2C] Festival at London's O2 Arena) for two C2C-promoted shows in London (St Pancras) and Glasgow (St Luke), along with an appearance at the Long Road Festival in Leicestershire.



Here are CHAPEL HART's 2024 dates (as of May 29):

Wed, June 5 Nashville, TN 3rd & Lindsley

Sat, June 6 Nashville, TN CMA Fest 2024

Thurs, June 13 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo (Outeroo)

Sat, June 29 Johnston, SC Three Star Vineyard Inc

Thurs, July 4 Houston, TX Freedom Fest

Fri, August 2 Murfreesboro, TN Hop Springs

Sat, Aug 10 Leesburg, VA Tarara Winery

Fri, Aug 23 Stanford Hall Bottesford, United Kingdom

Sat, August 24 London, United Kingdom St Pancras New Church

Mon, Aug 26 Glasgow, United Kingdom St Luke's

Thurs, Aug 29 Syracuse, NY New York

Fri, Oct 25 Newberry, SC Newberry Opera House



CHAPEL HART, consisting of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, are celebrated for their performance of their Dolly Parton-inspired "You Can Have Him, Jolene" during their first appearance on America's Got Talent in 2022 which earned them a group Golden Buzzer and catapulted them to stardom. In quick succession, the Mississippi natives shot to No. 1 on iTunes, heard from Parton herself, and received an invitation to make their Grand Ole Opry debut. Since then, they've gone on a world tour and reached fans around the globe earning them the title of "International Group of the Year" as well as "International Song of the Year" for the single "You Can Have Him Jolene" in Scotland. They were also nominated in multiple categories by the British CMA's including "Group of the Year" and "Album of the Year" for their sophomore album release "The Girls Are Back In Town."

Visit CHAPEL HART's website and social media for more information and updates. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Female country music trio CHAPEL HART are taking the country by storm with a series of coast-to-coast performances before they head back to the UK this summer.Last week, CHAPEL HART - sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle - performed their first-ever headlining show in Las Vegas at the Blake Shelton-inspired OLE RED live music venue. The previous night (May 21), the trio were special guests at an invitation-only performance for the opening night party at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay (Las Vegas) for this year's global Licensing Expo—the world's largest licensing trade event drawing thousands of attendees dedicated to brand licensing and collaborations.On the heels of the Las Vegas performances, the 2023 Opry NextStage artist/group have announced a series of Christmas In July exclusive events. The three shows - July 10 (North Star Theatre in Mandeville, LA), July 24 (Grand Ole Opry Nashville, TN) and July 28 (Church of Sound in Muscle Shoals, AL) - will serve as fundraisers for CHAPEL HART to complete the upcoming album. The shows will allow fans to get an early listen to the songs from the group's upcoming Christmas album. The events are family- friendly and open to ALL AGES, from strollers to walkers; this exclusive event is open to everyone. This is a special opportunity for CHAPEL HART super fans and newcomers to get the inside scoop on all things CHAPEL HART and all things Christmas. More information on Christmas In July can be found HERE.The group says, "Christmas in July is our campaign to fund our upcoming Christmas album and tour! It's an intimate listening experience with your favorite trio, Chapel Hart. You will be able to get an early listen to the songs from our Christmas album."Next up for CHAPEL HART, a series of Nashville appearances. The group will first perform at the Nashville Navy Party 2024 on June 4 at The Vinyl Lounge which benefits the Troy Gentry Foundation. Then on June 5 they'll make an appearance at 3rd & Lindsley for the sold-out T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang-hosted "Country For A Cause" (a non-profit event for Vanderbilt Children's Hospital). Thursday, June 6 will mark their official CMA Fest performance on the VIP Platform Stage inside Nissan Stadium. On Saturday, June 8, CHAPEL HART is also scheduled for two additional CMA fest events: they'll participate in the "50 Years of Opry" event on the CMA Close Up Stage with host Mark Wills and legendary entertainer T.G. Sheppard and country music legend Jeannie Seely before a CMA Fest CHAPEL HART meet-and-greet with the group that afternoon. They'll follow that with a stop at Bonnaroo Outeroo's Galactic Giddy Up Stage on June 13.CHAPEL HART will then head back to the UK (where they wowed audiences this past March with their performance at the 2024 Country 2 Country [C2C] Festival at London's O2 Arena) for two C2C-promoted shows in London (St Pancras) and Glasgow (St Luke), along with an appearance at the Long Road Festival in Leicestershire.Here are CHAPEL HART's 2024 dates (as of May 29):Wed, June 5 Nashville, TN 3rd & LindsleySat, June 6 Nashville, TN CMA Fest 2024Thurs, June 13 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo (Outeroo)Sat, June 29 Johnston, SC Three Star Vineyard IncThurs, July 4 Houston, TX Freedom FestFri, August 2 Murfreesboro, TN Hop SpringsSat, Aug 10 Leesburg, VA Tarara WineryFri, Aug 23 Stanford Hall Bottesford, United KingdomSat, August 24 London, United Kingdom St Pancras New ChurchMon, Aug 26 Glasgow, United Kingdom St Luke'sThurs, Aug 29 Syracuse, NY New York State Fair 2024Fri, Oct 25 Newberry, SC Newberry Opera HouseCHAPEL HART, consisting of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, are celebrated for their performance of their Dolly Parton-inspired "You Can Have Him, Jolene" during their first appearance on America's Got Talent in 2022 which earned them a group Golden Buzzer and catapulted them to stardom. In quick succession, the Mississippi natives shot to No. 1 on iTunes, heard from Parton herself, and received an invitation to make their Grand Ole Opry debut. Since then, they've gone on a world tour and reached fans around the globe earning them the title of "International Group of the Year" as well as "International Song of the Year" for the single "You Can Have Him Jolene" in Scotland. They were also nominated in multiple categories by the British CMA's including "Group of the Year" and "Album of the Year" for their sophomore album release "The Girls Are Back In Town."Visit CHAPEL HART's website and social media for more information and updates.



