Manu Chao Shares New Single 'Viva Tu'



He's been flying under the radar. On the road to simplicity. Traveling with two friends, "just three guys and three sticks". The simple bare necessities, as a cheerful bear sang in the



By way of introduction, a song. A rumba. He wrote it for his neighbors. From Barcelona and other places. Like a message in a bottle. "Viva Tu". Long may you live in Spanish. A suspended moment in time. A selfless invitation, made using words borrowed from an instinctive imagination rather than any set work process. As he has often confessed, "chance is the greatest artist of all time".



His songs will be the perfect ambassadors. Their lyrics will speak louder than any interview. His silence will allow the media to write their own version of an odyssey. A form of prose freed from the shackles of promotion and constricting questions. About a troubadour, a minstrel. A wanderer. A free man moving from village to village, making the most of stopovers, theaters or inns. Of life.



"Viva Tu" can mean long may you live, and is a celebration of each other. It's a message of hope when the whole world is faltering. It's an open hand. Hate is within anyone's reach. Love is an act of courage.



"Viva Tu is first and foremost the love of all my neighbors, it's a rumba I wrote for my neighbors as well as others from various places. It's about accepting yourself as you are, and from the moment you accept who you are, Viva Tu!"



MANU CHAO ON TOUR:

June 1st CASTELNAU DE LEVIS, France - Esplanade de la Tour à l'envers

June 4th VARAIRE, France - Festival Vrai Repaire

June 7th ARGELÈS SUR MER, France - Bacchus Festival

June 15th MIERES, Spain - Pozo Barreo

June 18th SALAMANCA, Spain - FACYL 24 - Festival Internacional de las Artes de Castilla y León

June 22nd O GROVE, Spain - Cala Raeiros

June 30th L'HOSPITALET DE LLOBREGAT, BARCELONA, Spain - Sala Salamandra

July 3rd L'HOSPITALET DE LLOBREGAT, BARCELONA, Spain - Sala Salamandra

July 6th VIMIANZO, A CORUÑA, Spain - Castelo de Vimianzo

July 13th VALENÇA DO MINHO, Portugal - Festival Contrasta

July 16th AGUEDA, Portugal - Agitagueda Art Festival

July 19th LISBOA, Portugal - Parque Urbano de Seixal

July 22th ATARFE, GRANADA, Spain - FESTIVAL REVIVIR LA AZUCARERA

July 25th FUENGIROLA - MALAGA, Spain - Castillo de Sohail

July 28th TARVISIO, Italy - No Borders

August 1st SEGRATE, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

August 4th FERMO, Italy - Giardini del Parco del Girfalco

August 8th PAESTUM, Italy - Paestum (SA)

August 15th CASTRIGNANO DEI GRECI, Italy - Kascignana Festival

August 20th BAGHERIA - PALERMO, Italy - Piccolo Parco Urbano

August 25th DIAMANTE - CALABRIA, Italy - Teatro dei ruderi

