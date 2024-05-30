Lake Street Dive Unveils Live Version Of 'Twenty-Five' Ahead Of New Album





"Twenty-Five" features the singular voice of Rachael Price accompanied only by a gorgeously understated piano performance from Akie Bermiss. As described by bassist/vocalist Bridget Kearney, the song is a tender reflection on a great love that burned bright and flamed out, but stays with each person for the rest of their lives. "I thought that was a beautiful sentiment, but it also ties into the theme of the album and the whole question of, 'How can we as a species continue to love one another, in spite of all the challenges we face?'"



On Good Together the band arrives with a renewed sense of purpose, aiming to highlight our shared humanity against the social divisions pulling us apart. The ethos of Good Together can be described as "joyful rebellion," just as energetic and danceable as it is defiantly principled.

"There's a lot to be angry about in the world right now, a lot of pain and rage and divisiveness, but it isn't sustainable to constantly live in that anger—you need something else to keep you going," says drummer Mike Calabrese. "Joy is a great way to sustain yourself, and we wanted to encourage everyone to stay aware of that. In a way this album is our way of saying, 'Take your joy very seriously.'"



The new record follows the band's critically acclaimed 2021 release, Obviously, which received a host of critical praise including from Rolling Stone, who heralded, "at a moment when pop strives for lo-fi, solitary-world intimacy, the jazz-pop-whatever band refuse to think small" while Downbeat cheers, "Lake Street Dive finds beauty in pop."



Formed in Boston, the quintet first met while studying jazz at the New England Conservatory of Music. Their breakout album Bad Self Portraits was released in 2014, followed by Side Pony (2016), Free Yourself Up (2018) and Obviously (2021). Their most recent recording, 2022's Fun Machine: The Sequel, is a six-track covers EP with songs by Bonnie Raitt, The Pointer Sisters and Carole King, among others.



LAKE STREET DIVE—GOOD TOGETHER TOUR 2024:

June 14—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 27—Ottawa, ON—Ottawa Jazz Festival

June 28—Toronto, ON—Toronto Jazz Festival—History (SOLD OUT)

June 29—Saratoga Springs, NY—Freihofer's

July 2—Nantucket, MA—The Chicken Box (SOLD OUT)

July 3— Nantucket, MA—The Chicken Box (SOLD OUT)

July 6—Marshfield, MA—Levitate

July 7—Lafayette, NY—Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

July 9—Cleveland, OH—TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

July 10—Interlochen, MI—Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium

July 12—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater at White River

July 13—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater

July 14—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady

July 16—St. Louis, MO—St. Louis

July 17—Bentonville, AR—The Momentary

July 19—Dillon, CO—Dillon Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

July 21—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

July 23—Salt Lake City, UT—Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series (SOLD OUT)

July 26—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

July 27—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre

July 28—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

July 30—Ketchum, ID—Sun Valley Center for the Arts

August 1—Vancouver, BC—Orpheum Theatre

August 2—Troutdale, OR—McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre

August 3—Seattle, WA—Venue TBA

August 4—Seattle, WA—Venue TBA

August 17—Portland, ME—Thompson's Point

August 18—Portland, ME—Thompson's Point



























October 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

October 2—Richmond, VA—Maymont

October 4—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater

October 5—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 6—North Charleston, SC—Firefly Distillery

October 8—Asheville, NC—Rabbit Rabbit

October 10—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern

October 11—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern (SOLD OUT)

