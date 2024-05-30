Indie Pop Star Kississippi To Embark On West Coast Tour With Talker This July





The tour will officially begin on July 18 in Seattle, WA and will make its way down the West Coast stopping in Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco before ending in Los Angeles on July 26. Looking forward to getting back on stage, Kississippi shares, "Through live music, I've met so many unforgettable people and I've been so lucky to tour with artists who deeply inspire me.



Zoe Reynolds, who performs as Kississippi, began releasing music with her first official release in 2015- the widely loved EP, We Have No Future, We're All Doomed. Since then, the playful and poignant singer-songwriter has shared an additional two albums with indie rock debut Sunset Blush in 2018 and Mood Ring in 2021. The musician has supported a slew of established acts across the globe from



Over glittering synths and masterful lyricism painting splashy portraits of the human condition, Kississippi brilliantly blends being cheeky and profound. The artist only continues to blaze an incredibly mesmerizing path forward-one that is all her own and proudly embraces who she is today, never missing the opportunity to throw a banger or two in the mix. Now, in 2024, Kississippi is thrilled to get back on the road and has plenty of surprises in store in the coming months.







Kississippi Summer Tour 2024 with talker:

Jun. 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Philly Pride 365 BE YOU Festival @ 2:45 PM

Jul. 18 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse

Jul. 19 - Portland, OR - Kelly's Olympian

Jul. 20 - Sacramento, CA - Russ Room

Jul. 25 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

Jul. 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Records Roadhouse



Zoe Reynolds, who performs as Kississippi, can turn a sweet song sour with a sudden, razor-sharp line turn. Harnessing self-empowerment to overcome hardship, Reynolds imbues her songs with hope in the face of grief and heartbreak. Though as a child, she dreamed of being in a band — she'd make music videos with dolls and design merch with a 64-box of Crayola crayons — as a teenager she found that it was difficult to be taken seriously in the Philly emo DIY/basement scene. Reynolds knew she had to break into the music scene on her own.



Together with guitarist Colin Kupson, Reynolds wrote and recorded her second EP, 2015's "We Have No Future, We're All Doomed," with Jake Ewald (Modern Baseball, Slaughter Beach, Dog). The album, released on Soft Speak Records, was named after a friend's yearbook message, and ultimately became a memorial line after their passing. "We Have No Future" ushered in a dark, dream-pop that countered but didn't overwhelm the act's folk roots, and highlighted the impending sense of doom adolescents face at the cusp of adulthood.



After parting ways with Kupson post-tour, Reynolds emerged once again as a solo artist occupied with self-love and post-breakup healing. The result of these occupations was "Sunset Blush," named after both a boxed wine she and her friends drank and their subsequent long, late-night conversations. She recorded the album with friend Kyle Pulley, who acted as a collaborator, at Headroom Studios in Philadelphia. After the album was picked up by a label that later downsized, Reynolds chose to self-release it on a vanity label she named Bug Crusher Records to stay true to the original April 2018 release date. She toured the album with Dashboard Confessional.



