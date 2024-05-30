DJ Khaled Ready To Host Second Annual We The Best Foundation Golf Classic





Not to mention, he launched We The Best New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning, global megastar DJ Khaled has revealed more details for his second annual WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC on Thursday June 13 in Miami, FL sponsored by Jordan Brand. Joining the icon on the links at Miami Beach Golf Club will be a bevy of A-list friends from across the worlds of sports, music, film and television. All proceeds support the We The Best Foundation and its numerous efforts to bolster education.The confirmed guest list has notably expanded with the likes of Bubba Watson, CC Sabathia, Fat Joe, Jimmy Butler, Marcus Jordan, Michael Block, Odell Beckham Jr., Ozuna, Quavo, Terrell Owens, Tua Tagovailoa and Victor Cruz, to name a few. Press check-in is at 8:00am registration begins at 8:30am on the day of.In advance of the big day, Khaled personally appeared on ESPN's FIRST TAKE to break the news of the second installment of the WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC.About the event, Khaled commented, "Last year, the WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC brought out so many friends and family to make a difference, play some great golf, and have an incredible day for a great cause. This year, we're going even bigger, and we thank everyone for their continued support. TEE UP AND BLESS UP!"The festivities commence on Wednesday June 12 when Khaled welcomes sponsors and guests. Bright and early on the following morning July 13, registration and breakfast commence at 8:30am with celebrity intros at 9:30am. The tournament kicks off at 10:00am sharp followed by awards at 3:00pm. Stay tuned for more from DJ Khaled soon.For over two decades, the very mention of DJ Khaled has implied an elevated level of musical greatness, entrepreneurial excellence, and cultural impact. You've heard him across a GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum catalog, seen him in blockbusters such as Bad Boys For Life, caught him on the cover of Rolling Stone, watched him on numerous television programs, and felt his presence from the streets all the way up to the Barack Obama White House. He has achieved dozens of multiplatinum and gold certifications, including the 9x multi-platinum Billboard Hot 100 #1 " I'm The One " [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, & Lil Wayne], 6x multi-platinum " Wild Thoughts " [feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller], double platinum " No Brainer " [feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, & Quavo]. His 2019 album, Father of Asahd [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], to the top of the charts. Not only did it garner a platinum certification, but it also became his third consecutive Top 2 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and emerged as the "#1 Most-Streamed Record" upon release. To date, he has moved over 20 million singles and 6 million albums in addition to gathering 4 billion-plus streams. The latter propelled his 2021 album, Khaled Khaled which boasts the 3x multi-platinum anthem "Every Chance That I Get" [feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk].Not to mention, he launched We The Best Music Group—a record label, management, publishing, and production company and in-demand studio. As a committed philanthropist, he founded his 501(c)3 organization The We The Best Foundation. It uplifts individuals throughout underserved communities across the United States and supports various non-profits. He has supported the fight against COVID-19., U2 frontman Bono recruited him as the first social media ambassador for Project Red, and he serves as the national spokesperson for Get Schooled. Now, the power of this legacy defines his thirteenth full-length album—which bears the name—God Did, making it his fourth number #1 album to debut on the Billboard Top 200 chart. With a newly minted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, DJ Khaled continues to soar and inspire. GOD DID!



