News
Pop / Rock 03/06/2024

Vengaboys Releases The Greatest Hits Collection

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Founded originally in 1996 as an EDM project by dj's Danski and Delmundo (Dennis van den Driesschen and Wessel van Diepen), the two dj's decided to instead use the name Vengaboys for a pop/dance group.
The first two singles 'Parada De Tettas' and 'To Brazil', released in 1997, became modest hits in their home country The Netherlands. Their break-through came in early 1998 with the release of the third single 'Up & Down', which became a top 10 hit all over Europe, the United Kingdom and Australasia. Follow-up single 'We Like To Party! (The Vengabus)' became their first charting single in the US, after which 'Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!' and 'We're Going To Ibiza!' reached no. 1 in many European markets and the UK. 'Kiss (When The Sun Don't Shine)' was the first single from the third album 'The Platinum Album, followed by 'Shalala Lala', another global top 5 hit. The group ended their original run in 2001 with the ballad 'Forever As One'.

After a hiatus of 6 years the group returned to the stage in 2007, releasing a new single 'Rocket To Uranus' in 2010, featuring Perez Hilton.

The Greatest Hits Collection' features 14 hits on LP, plus a bonus Megamix on the CD version. The album will be released world-wide on July 12 through Universal Music. It's the first time a Vengaboys album will be released on vinyl.

With over 25 million records and 1,5 billion streams worldwide, Vengaboys is one of the most successful Dutch pop-acts worldwide. Still a much in-demand live act, the group's members Kim, Denise, Robin and Donny are still performing the Venga-hits all over the world.

Tracklist LP:

Side 1:
Parada de Tettas
To Brazil!
Up & Down
We Like To Party! (The Vengabus)
Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!
We're Going To Ibiza!
Kiss (When The Sun Don't Shine)

Side 2:
Shalala Lala
Uncle John From Jamaica
Cheekah Bow Bow (That Computer Song)
Forever as One
Rocket To Uranus - Hitradio With Perez
Hot Hot Hot
1999 (I Wanna Go Back

Tracklist CD:
Parada de Tettas
To Brazil!
Up & Down
We Like To Party! (The Vengabus)
Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!
We're Going To Ibiza!
Kiss (When The Sun Don't Shine)
Shalala Lala
Uncle John From Jamaica
Cheekah Bow Bow (That Computer Song)
Forever as One
Rocket To Uranus - Hitradio With Perez
Hot Hot Hot
1999 (I Wanna Go Back)
Megamix - Long Maxi Edit






