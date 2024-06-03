Vengaboys Releases The Greatest Hits Collection



The first two singles 'Parada De Tettas' and 'To Brazil', released in 1997, became modest hits in their home country The Netherlands. Their break-through came in early 1998 with the release of the third single 'Up & Down', which became a top 10 hit all over Europe, the United Kingdom and Australasia. Follow-up single 'We Like To Party! (The Vengabus)' became their first charting single in the US, after which 'Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!' and 'We're Going To Ibiza!' reached no. 1 in many European markets and the UK. 'Kiss (When The Sun Don't Shine)' was the first single from the third album 'The Platinum Album, followed by 'Shalala Lala', another global top 5 hit. The group ended their original run in 2001 with the ballad 'Forever As One'.



After a hiatus of 6 years the group returned to the stage in 2007, releasing a new single 'Rocket To Uranus' in 2010, featuring Perez Hilton.



The Greatest Hits Collection' features 14 hits on LP, plus a bonus Megamix on the CD version. The album will be released world-wide on July 12 through Universal Music. It's the first time a



With over 25 million records and 1,5 billion streams worldwide,



Tracklist LP:



Side 1:

Parada de Tettas

To Brazil!

Up & Down

We Like To Party! (The Vengabus)

Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!

We're Going To Ibiza!

Kiss (When The Sun Don't Shine)



Side 2:

Shalala Lala

Uncle John From Jamaica

Cheekah Bow Bow (That Computer Song)

Forever as One

Rocket To Uranus - Hitradio With Perez

Hot Hot Hot

1999 (I Wanna Go Back



Tracklist CD:

Parada de Tettas

To Brazil!

Up & Down

We Like To Party! (The Vengabus)

Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!

We're Going To Ibiza!

Kiss (When The Sun Don't Shine)

Shalala Lala

Uncle John From Jamaica

Cheekah Bow Bow (That Computer Song)

Forever as One

Rocket To Uranus - Hitradio With Perez

Hot Hot Hot

1999 (I Wanna Go Back)

