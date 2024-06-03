Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra Return





Speaking about the release, Jeff Goldblum says: "With apologies to Sammy Cahn, recording with Haley is even lovelier the second time around. She interprets



Following the release of their latest EP 'Plays Well With Others', Jeff & the band toured across US & Europe, during which they performed short renditions of "



Jeff Goldblum has been playing the piano for most of his life, and performing with his band for the past 30 years, but it was only when he accompanied soul-jazz star



Last year, Jeff Goldblum released in his inimitable style his EP 'Plays Well With Others', delivering sheer joy with his idiosyncratic take on a collection of standards that, for him, are amongst the best songs ever written. With all tracks newly arranged by The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra themselves, Jeff is joined by an array of talented, and unexpected, guest singers including New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jeff Goldblum reveals two brand new singles featuring singer, songwriter & actress Haley Reinhart. Accompanied by his long-time band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, the duo are covering Taylor Swift's classic hit " Lover " & Loreen's " Tattoo ", out digitally today via Decca Records. Physical 7-inch copies of the two tracks single will also be available on September 7th.Speaking about the release, Jeff Goldblum says: "With apologies to Sammy Cahn, recording with Haley is even lovelier the second time around. She interprets Taylor Swift and Loreen with her own unique style and skill to make it sound like it's the first time you hear these love songs sung."Following the release of their latest EP 'Plays Well With Others', Jeff & the band toured across US & Europe, during which they performed short renditions of " Lover " and " Tattoo ". With each show, the band's interpretation evolved, increasingly making them our own, much to the audience's delight. Naturally when the opportunity arose to record new tracks, they opted to create full arrangements of both songs. Haley Reinhart, with her profound understanding of both pop and jazz genres, was the ideal vocalist to enhance these recordings.Jeff Goldblum has been playing the piano for most of his life, and performing with his band for the past 30 years, but it was only when he accompanied soul-jazz star Gregory Porter on BBC's Graham Norton Show that the actor's distinctive style and natural feel for the instrument caught the attention of Decca Record executives, who suggested he make an album. After a run of glowing reviews in the press followed by packed live shows in prestigious jazz clubs and venues in London, Paris and Berlin, which were met with yet more praise from critics, Goldblum landed a No.1 jazz album in both the UK and US with his record 'The Capitol Studios Sessions', followed up by another No.1 album 'I Shouldn't Be Telling You This', in 2019.Last year, Jeff Goldblum released in his inimitable style his EP 'Plays Well With Others', delivering sheer joy with his idiosyncratic take on a collection of standards that, for him, are amongst the best songs ever written. With all tracks newly arranged by The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra themselves, Jeff is joined by an array of talented, and unexpected, guest singers including Kelly Clarkson, Mattiel Brown, Rodrigo Amarante or Freda Payne.



