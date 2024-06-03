Grammy Award-Winning Muni Long Is Back With Sultry New Single "Make Me Forget"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of her Platinum selling viral hit "Made For Me," GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Muni Long is back with sultry new single "Make Me Forget" out now via Supergiant Records/Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music. With her track record of back-to-back hits, her upcoming album is poised to be the R&B Album of the Year.
The track notably revolves around an interpolation of the D'Angelo classic "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" punctuated by finger-snaps and a slinky bassline. Meanwhile, listening to her words feels like eavesdropping on an intimate exchange between lovers. Right from the jump, she confesses, "The one that I'm with ain't the one that I want, I want to fight for my love, I want a united front." As the momentum builds on the chorus, she urges, "I want you to make me forget anything before you that didn't feel like this."
Of the song, Muni commented, "To me, it's like a warm bath. It's a love letter. It says, 'You're not perfect. We've got a lot of things to work on, but can we focus on the amazing feeling we have when we're together?' I'm not the person to encourage you to leave. We need more peace and joy."
She recently recharged her platinum-certified hit "Made For Me" by dropping a powerhouse remix featuring Mariah Carey. Beyond posting up over one million streams and counting, it garnered widespread critical acclaim with plugs from Rolling Stone which hailed it as "sultry," while UPROXX put it best, "Muni Long is back at it again with another R&B hit on her hands."
She also delivered a show-stopping performance of "Made For Me" on the Season Finale of NBC's The Voice. The chart-topping smash has taken flight as one of the year's hottest R&B records.
"Made For Me" continues to make waves. Thus far, it cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, it has spent 7 weeks at #1 on the R&B Radio Airplay Chart, and catapulted to #1 on Apple's R&B Chart and #2 on the Apple Music All Genres Chart. The music video has also nearly 40 million YouTube views. Watch HERE.
Produced by the legendary Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael Cox and Jordan XL, "Made For Me" followed in the footsteps of mega hit "Hrs & Hrs" and vaulted to #1 at R&B Radio solidifying her staying power at the top of the charts. Everything is setting the stage for her forthcoming full-length album due in 2024!
Muni Long sounds like a woman reborn. With confidence, charisma, and clarity, she casts doubts aside, ignores adversity, breaks rules, writes without compromise, and sings like her next breath depends on it. She has delivered multiple #1 hits in succession, picked up a GRAMMY® Award, gathered billions of streams, and shined with rapturous performances on television, at marquee festivals, and beyond. She most definitely grinded to seize the moment. Leaving her imprint on popular culture from behind-the-scenes as an in-demand songwriter, she stepped into the spotlight with the 2021 breakout "Hrs & Hrs." It marked her first Billboard Hot 100 smash, reached platinum status, attracted Usher for a blockbuster Official Remix, scored a GRAMMY® Award in the category of "Best R&B Performance," and adorned her first full-length LP, Public Displays of Affection: The Album. Inciting widespread tastemaker applause, Variety hailed the latter as "a remarkably seasoned and strong debut." Among a myriad of honours, she garnered the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award in addition to "Best New R&B Artist" at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards. Plus, she ignited the stage at the BET Awards and BET Soul TrainMusic Awards with seismic performances. Rather than rest on her laurels, Muni parlayed her unprecedented momentum into more music. In 2024, she levelled up with "Made For Me," returning to the Top 30 of the Hot 100, shaking up social media, and toppling R&B Radio at #1. However, it only hinted at the scope of her vision. The R&B superstar singer, songwriter, and performer continues to push herself harder on her 2024 second full-length offering coming soon.