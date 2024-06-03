Arooj Aftab Releases New Album 'Night Reign' On Verve Records





Aftab makes the night the focus of her latest nine-song collection. Entirely in her own voice and through her own story, she delves into the multifaceted, bold and fascinating realm that comes to life after dark. Some nights are for falling in love, some are for solitude and introspection, some are to be annoyed at a forced social gathering-and so go the stories of Night Reign.



The album features new friends like Cautious Clay shredding on flute, Moor Mother echoing Aftab's sentiment of how cruel the world is, and Chocolate Genius aka



In their review of her 2021 breakthrough, Vulture Prince, Pitchfork took special note of "Arooj's powerful voice, suffused in a sorrow so deep that it seeps into your bones." The album spurred a cultural shift and helped move music rooted in South Asian tradition into the larger contemporary modern music conversation. Vulture



To support Night Reign, Aftab will embark on a string of live performances across North



North America:

May 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right SOLD OUT

May 31 - New York, NY - Rough Trade in-store signing + performance SOLD OUT

July 22, 2024 Chicago, IL -

July 23, 2024 Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

July 24, 2024 New York, NY - Central Park Summerstage

July 25, 2024 Saugerties, NY - Opus 40

Sept 19, 2024 Boston, MA - Paradise

Sept 23, 2024 Washington, DC - The Anthem (w-Khruangbin)

Sept 24, 2024 Washington, DC - The Anthem (w-Khruangbin)

Oct 2, 2024 St. Louis, MO - The Factory (w-Khruangbin)

Oct 3, 2024 St. Louis, MO - The Factory (w-Khruangbin)

Oct 9, 2024 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre (w-Khruangbin)

Oct 10, 2024 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre (w-Khruangbin)

Jan 20, 2025 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

Jan 21, 2025 Seattle, WA - Washington Hall

Jan 22, 2025 Portland, OR -

Jan 24, 2025 San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Jan 25, 2025 Stanford, CA - Bing Concert Hall at Stanford Live

Jan 26, 2025 Los Angeles, LA - Fonda Theatre



UK/EU

June 28, 2024 Antwerp, BE - Live is Live Festival

June 28-30 Glastonbury, UK - Glastonbury Festival

July 13, 2024 Rotterdam, NL - North Sea Jazz Festival

Aug 9, 2024 Helsinki, FI - Flow Festival

Aug 10, 2024 Gothenburg, SE -

Aug 13, 2024 Uppsala, SE - Uppsala Konsert & Kongress

Aug 15, 2024 Oslo, NO - Oslo Jazz Festival

Aug 17, 2024 Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival

Aug 19, 2024 Zurich, CH - Zürcher Theater Spektakel 2024

Oct 12, 2024 Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios

Oct 16, 2024 Brussels, BE - Bozar

Oct 19, 2024 Berlin, DE - Heimathafen

Oct 20, 2024 Hamburg, DE - Mojo Club

Oct 21, 2024 Heidelberg, DE - Enjoy Jazz Festival

Oct 22, 2024 Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche

Oct 23, 2024 Lille, FR - Aeronef

Oct 25, 2024 Paris, FR - Trianon

Oct 26, 2024 Nantes, FR - Le Lieu Unique

Oct 28, 2024 Lisbon, PT - Teatro Tivoli BBVA

Oct 29, 2024 Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo

Oct 30, 2024 Madrid, ES - Festival de Jazz de Madrid

Nov 1, 2024 Bristol, UK - Beacon Theatre

Nov 2, 2024 Glasgow, UK - QMU

Nov 3, 2024 Leeds, UK - Project House

Nov 6, 2024 Brighton, UK - Mutations Festival

Nov 7, 2024 London, UK - Pitchfork Festival @ Roundhouse

Nov 8, 2024 Den Bosch, NL - November

Nov 10, 2024 Utrecht, NL - Le Guess Who Festival

Nov 12, 2024 Copenhagen, DK - Vega

More dates can be found at Aroojaftab.com - more to be announced!



Night Reign is available on all major DSPs as well as CD, standard black LP, D2C exclusive purple LP, and in a limited signed edition available exclusively on Aftab's webstore, plus an indie exclusive silver LP available at indie retailers globally.



Arooj Aftab Night Reign (Verve)

Tracklisting

1. Aey Nehin

2. Na Gul

3. Autumn Leaves (ft.

4. Bolo Na (ft. Moor Mother, Joel Ross)

5. Saaqi (ft. Vijay Iyer)

6. Last Night (Reprise) (ft. Cautious Clay, Kaki King, Maeve Gilchrist)

7. Raat Ki Rani

8. Whiskey

