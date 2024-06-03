Ayra Starr Releases Her Sophomore Album The Year I Turned 21

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-nominated global Afrobeats star Ayra Starr releases her much-anticipated sophomore album The Year I Turned 21 alongside the atmospheric Afro-R&B single "Last Heartbreak Song" featuring Giveon, out now on Mavin Records/Republic Records/Universal Music.
Hailed as Ayra Starr's coming of age record, The Year I Turned 21 showcases the Gen Z singer-songwriter's most personal storytelling, alongside signature empowering anthems she has become synonymous with.
Themes of growth, love, heartbreak and realizing your power permeate the record, powered by a newfound artistic maturity that grew from the whirlwind year the Nigerian star has had.
On the album, Ayra Starr stated, "This is a coming-of-age story. The rollercoaster of emotions and genres intertwined tells the story of a 21-year-old African girl and superstar. Twenty one isn't just an age, it's a moment of change in your life. A time of necessary growth, hurt, realizing your power… love. Not everybody's '21' happens at 21. Whenever it is for you; learn from it, feel through it... that's what matters."
On one of the more emotive stories told on the album, "Last Heartbreak Song," Ayra Starr cuts herself off from a one-sided relationship and goes straight into self-protection mode. In a push-and-pull with American R&B heavyweight Giveon, she vows over atmospheric beats, "This is my last heartbreak song, I'll be better on my own."
The masterful body of work also features "Commas", Ayra Starr's feel-good hit, which has exceeded 100 million streams across all platforms in just two months and spent five weeks on top of the UK Afrobeats Chart.
Keeping up the confident vibes, Ayra Starr ropes in Anitta and Coco Jones for the empowering "Woman Commando." Fusing urgent Afrobeats rhythms with Latin pop and R&B; this global "Sabi Girl" anthem is poised to soundtrack the summer.
Throughout the album, Ayra Starr shows an uncompromising focus on self-care and personal growth - a mindfulness well beyond her years. Tracks like"Bad Vibes", featuring renowned Nigerian wordsmith Seyi Vibez, hears her doubling down on her commitment to protect her energy from negativity.
On the magnetic "Warm Up" featuring Asake, Ayra Starr experiments with jazz with an effortless, free-flowing cadence as she taunts an ex before moving on to the next. "Now you miss my warm touch… it's a warm up to my next."
Rose-colored love songs like the soulful '"Rhythm & Blues"' and "Lagos Love Story" show rare glimpses of Ayra Starr allowing herself to be carried away in the moment. Elsewhere, "Control" is a seductive siren's call across a crowded Havana bar, paired with summery guitars and hip-swaying rhythms that nod to Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie."
However, it is the searingly honest songwriting on the more personal tracks on The Year I Turned 21 that the Gen Z star truly shines.
As the centerpiece of the album, "21" captures a rollercoaster of emotions from youthful bravado to moments of weary, self-doubt. An unfiltered snapshot of a transitional period in life, where one feels both green yet well beyond your years at the same time.
The deeply personal album closer, "The Kids Are Alright," is written for her late father who passed away before she became "Ayra Starr," and features voice notes from her siblings and mother.
This summer is shaping up to be yet another monumental season for Ayra Starr, who has now amassed over 1 billion global streams.
Following her critically-lauded, sold-out first world tour last year, she is set to make her Glastonbury Festival debut on the Pyramid Stage next month, building on the incredible momentum around the album release.
The singer recently bagged three BET Award nominations for Best New Artist, Best International Act and BET Her for "Commas." It follows a landmark past year, which saw Ayra Starr earn her first GRAMMY nomination for Best African Music Performance for "Rush," as well as making BBC's Sound of 2024 list and being nominated for MOBO Awards' Best African Music Act for the second time. Her defining debut album 19 & Dangerous, now sits at a staggering 500 million streams.
Ayra Starr's position as one of Africa's hottest stars has seen her collaborate with some of music's biggest names including Wizkid, Stormzy, David Guetta, Kelly Rowland, Tiwa Savage, Aya Nakamura, Leigh-Anne and recently, she marked her first Latin music crossover hit - "Santa" with Rvssian and Rauw Alejandro, which has already amassed over 200 million streams worldwide.
The Year I Turned 21 Tracklist:
Birds Sing of Money
Goodbye (Warm Up) ft. Asake
Commas
Woman Commando ft. Anitta & Coco Jones
Control
Lagos Love Story
Rhythm & Blues
21
Last Heartbreak Song ft. Giveon
Bad Vibes ft. Seyi Vibez
Orun
Jazzy's Song
1942 ft. Milar
The Kids Are Alright Santa (Bonus) - Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro, Ayra Starr
Since debuting in 2021, Ayra Starr has quickly become one of this generation's most undeniable new voices in music. Renowned for her anthemic Afrobeats tracks and unapologetic style; the Beninese-Nigerian artist has amassed critical acclaim from tastemaker press, a huge international following and over 1.2 billion global streams. Following the release of her defining debut album "19 & Dangerous"; her position as Africa's hottest rising star has seen Ayra Starr tapped for collaborations with some of music's biggest names including Wizkid, Stormzy, Tiwa Savage and Leigh-Anne, to name just a few. Ayra Starr has gained major traction over the last few years, but vaulted to the forefront of Afrobeats with 2022's "Rush," which garnered over 800 million global streams and attracted R&B icon Kelly Rowland on a high-powered remix. Recognized as a phenomenon in 2023, she notably garnered a nomination for "Best International Act" at the BET Awards as well as two MTV VMA nominations in the category of "Best Afrobeats Song" for both "Rush" and WizKid's "2 Sugar" [feat. Ayra Starr]. Additionally, she received a GRAMMY nomination for Best African Music Performance for "Rush," which marked her as the first and youngest Nigerian female artist to be nominated in that category. She also garnered a Soul Train Award nomination in the Best New Artist category and a Billboard Music Award for Top Afrobeats Song. So far in 2024, Ayra Starr has been nominated for three BET Awards including Best New Artist, Best International Act and BET Her for "Commas." Beyond praise from UPROXX, Variety, Conde Nast Traveler and more, she has also graced the covers of Teen Vogue and FAULT Magazine.
Stay tuned for more from Ayra Starr who will release new music in 2024 and continue to bring Afrobeats to the forefront here in Canada and around the world.