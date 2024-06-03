Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 03/06/2024

The Black Keys Perform On BBC Two's 'Later... With Jools Holland'

The Black Keys Perform On BBC Two's 'Later... With Jools Holland'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Black Keys were on BBC Two's Later... with Jools Holland to perform two songs from their new album, Ohio Players: "Beautiful People (Stay High)" and "On the Game." They were joined by special guest Noel Gallagher for the latter song, which bandmates Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney co-wrote with Gallagher. You can watch both performances below.

The Black Keys' twelfth studio album, Ohio Players—a title inspired by the legendary Dayton, Ohio, funk band of the same name—features several collaborations between band mates Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney with various friends and colleagues, like Dan "The Automator" Nakamura, Beck, Noel Gallagher, Greg Kurstin, and others. "We had this epiphany: 'We can call our friends to help us make music,'" Carney says. Auerbach adds, "No matter who we work with, it never feels like we're sacrificing who we are. It only feels like it adds some special flavor ... But when it came time to finish the album, it was just Pat and me."








