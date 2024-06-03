Cyndi Lauper Announces 2024 Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cyndi Lauper has announced the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city headlining tour - Lauper's first major run in a decade - begins on October 18th at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, making stops across North America in her hometown of New York City at the iconic Madison Square Garden, plus Boston, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Chicago, IL at United Center on December 5th. Throughout the tour, Lauper will be joined by special guests to be revealed at a later date.Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 4. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 7 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, a guided backstage tour, pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive tour poster & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.The announcement of her farewell tour arrives alongside LET THE CANARY SING, a feature-length documentary film that explores Lauper's extraordinary life and career. The documentary will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, June 4. In celebration of the tour and the film, Lauper will be honored with an imprint ceremony at the prestigious TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood tomorrow (June 4) in Los Angeles. A special private screening of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre will follow that evening, along with a Q&A.Lauper will also be a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday, June 5 (ABC, 11:35PM ET/10:35PM CT), to talk about her farewell tour and LET THE CANARY SING. She was also just profiled by CBS Sunday Morning.Directed by Emmy® Award-winning documentarian Alison Ellwood, LET THE CANARY SING made its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. Produced by Fine Point Films and Sony Music Entertainment in association with Concord Originals, the film chronicles Lauper's meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact on generations through her music, ever-evolving punk style, unwavering feminism and tireless advocacy. The documentary takes the audience on an engaging exploration of a renowned and pioneering artist who has left a remarkable legacy with her art.Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, has released a companion product to the documentary of the same name. The LET THE CANARY SINGcompanion album is a career-spanning collection that follows Lauper's career. The album is available now on vinyl and as a digital expanded edition here.Cyndi Lauper's Farewell Tour is directed by Brian Burke and produced and designed in partnership with BrianBurkeCreative and DX7 Design.GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN FAREWELL TOUR DATES:Fri Oct 18 | Montreal, QC | Bell CentreSun Oct 20 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank ArenaThu Oct 24 | Detroit, MI | Fox TheatreSat Oct 26 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at FenwaySun Oct 27 | Washington, DC | Capital One ArenaWed Oct 30 | New York, NY | Madison Square GardenFri Nov 01 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone ArenaSun Nov 03 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein CenterWed Nov 06 | Tampa, FL | Amalie ArenaFri Nov 08 | Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock HollywoodSun Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm ArenaTue Nov 12 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines CenterThu Nov 14 | Austin, TX | Moody CenterSat Nov 16 | Houston, TX | Toyota CenterTue Nov 19 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint CenterWed Nov 20 | San Diego, CA | Viejas ArenaSat Nov 23 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit DomeSun Nov 24 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure ArenaTue Nov 26 | San Francisco, CA | Chase CenterSat Nov 30 | Portland, OR | Moda CenterSun Dec 01 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge ArenaWed Dec 04 | Minneapolis, MN | Target CenterThu Dec 05 | Chicago, IL | United Center Cyndi Lauper is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist with global record sales in excess of 50 million. Her iconic voice, influential punk glamor, and infectious live shows have catapulted her to stardom. Lauper won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist with her first album, She's So Unusual, and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album including her anthem "Girls Just Want To Have Fun." Lauper has released ten additional studio albums, featuring classics like " Time After Time " and "True Colors," and is a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and NY Times best-selling author. In 2013, Lauper became the first solo woman to win Best Original Score (music and lyrics) for Kinky Boots. She is also tireless in her advocacy work. She has been an activist since day one, always fighting for the underdog - especially women, people living with HIV/AIDS, and the LGBTQ community.



