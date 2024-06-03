Meghan Patrick Releases Empowering Female Anthem "Whether You Love Me Or Not"





^^Indicates Dates w/ Jon Pardi New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Female powerhouse, 3x CCMA winner, JUNO Award winner and 18x CMAOntario Award winner, Meghan Patrick releases her newest single, "Whether You Love Me Or Not" today via Riser House Records.Written by women and produced by a woman, "Whether You Love Me or Not" is a female-born anthemic track about self-love. Penned alongside Emma Lee and Karen Kosowski, Patrick continues to be an unapologetic voice of truth in country music with topics including mental health, abuse and overcoming hardships.This summer, Patrick is on the road opening select dates with Luke Bryan, Josh Abbott Band, Jon Pardi, and Brantley Gilbert, She'll have a performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Wed., July 3 and will participate in the Rock 'N Jock Celebrity Softball Game benefitting Folds of Honor on Mon., June 3. For tickets and more information, visit meghanpatrickmusic.com.Meghan Patrick Tour Dates:Sat., Jun 1 | 3rd Annual Finger Lakes Country Music Festival | Palmyra, NY+Sun., Jun 2 | Cape Cod Melody Tent | Hyannis, MA+Mon., Jun 3 | Rock 'N Jock Celebrity Softball Game | Nashville, TNFri., Jun 7 | Lowbrow Palace | El Paso, TX^Sat., Jun 8 | Cavernfest | Carlsbad, MN^Thurs., Jun 20 | Mohegan Sun Arena|Uncasville, CT^^Sat., Jun 22 | Jiffy Lube Live | Bristow, VA*Thurs., Jun 27 | Ponoka Stampede | Ponoka, AB, CanadaWed., Jul 3 | Grand Ole Opry | Nashville, TNSat., Jul 13 | Country Thunder Saskatchewan | Craven, SK, CanadaFri., Jul 19 | Amelia Earhart Festival | Atchison, KSSat., Jul 20 | Edgar County Fair | Paris, ILSun., Jul 21 | Country Thunder Wisconsin | Twin Lakes, WIFri., Aug 2 | Watershed | Quincy, WAThurs., Aug 8 | North Island Credit Union Amphitheater | Chula Vista, CA*Fri., Aug 9 | The Forum | Inglewood, CA*Sat., Aug 10 | Glen Helen Amphitheater | San Bernardino, CA*Sun., Aug 18 | Country Thunder Alberta | Calgary, AB, CanadaThurs., Aug 22 | Festival Country Lotbiniere | Saint-agapit, QC, CanadaSat., Aug 24 | YQM Country Fest 2024 | Dieppe, NB, CanadaThurs., Sept 5 | Pier Six Pavilion | Baltimore, MD^^Fri., Sept 6 | Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park | Wilmington, NC^^Sat., Sept 7 | Credit One Stadium | Charleston, SC ^^Thurs., Sept 12 | Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre | Youngstown, OH^^Fri., Sept 13 | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill | Sterling Heights, MI^^Sat., Sep 14 | Budweiser Stage | Toronto, ON, Canada^^+Indicates Dates w/ Brantley Gilbert^Indicates Dates w/ Josh Abbott Band*Indicates Dates w/ Luke Bryan^^Indicates Dates w/ Jon Pardi



