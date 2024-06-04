Paramount+'s New Feature-Length Documentary On Cyndi Lauper - Let The Canary Sing Arrives On June 5, 2024





You can stream 20,000 hours of unique stories, iconic stars, live sport and a mountain of entertainment on Paramount+ from $9.99 per month for a monthly subscription or $89.99 for an annual subscription. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Paramount+ today announced that Let The Canary Sing, the feature-length documentary exploring the remarkable life and career of Cyndi Lauper, will premiere exclusively on Wednesday, 5 June. Directed by Emmy® Award-winning documentarian Alison Ellwood, the film made its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival.Produced by Fine Point Films and Sony Music Entertainment in association with Concord Originals, Let The Canary Sing chronicles Lauper's meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact on generations through her music, ever-evolving punk style, unwavering feminism and tireless advocacy. The documentary takes the audience on an engaging exploration of a renowned and pioneering artist who has left a remarkable legacy with her art. Cyndi Lauper said: "Over the years I've been asked to do a documentary about my life and work, but it never felt like the right time. Until now. When I first met Alison Ellwood, I knew right away I could trust her to tell my story honestly, which was incredibly important to me, and she succeeded in that. I'd like to thank Alison, the producers, and all of the amazing documentary participants who agreed to be interviewed!"Let The Canary Sing is produced by Fine Point Films (THE GO-GO'S, No Stone Unturned, Elián) with Trevor Birney, Eimhear O'Neill, Andrew Tully and Alison Ellwood serving as producers. Lisa Barbaris and Gregory P. Cimino II, Esq. are executive producers. Tom Mackay, Richard Story and Rebecca Teitel serve as executive producers for Sony Music Entertainment. Sophia Dilley and Wesley Adams are executive producers for Concord Originals. Sony Music Vision is the distributor.Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, will be releasing a companion product to the documentary of the same name. The Let The Canary Sing companion album is a career-spanning collection that follows Lauper's career, starting from her days in Blue Angel to her breakout single Girls Just Want to Have Fun to the iconic pop stardom that followed. With hits True Colors, I Drove All Night and more, this collection is a staple for any Cyndi Lauper fan. The album will be released on vinyl and as a digital expanded edition and is available for pre-order here.Let The Canary Sing will soon join a host of the world's best entertainment currently streaming on Paramount+, including A Gentleman In Moscow, Knuckles, Elsbeth, Little Wing, Ferrari, Star Trek: Discovery Season Five, The Gilded Age Season Two, NCIS: Sydney, Frasier, The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers, ARK: The Animated Series and The Family Stallone Season Two, with Top Gear Australia, Lolla: The Story Of Lollapalooza, Evil Season Four, Mayor Of Kingstown Season Three and Fake streaming soon.You can stream 20,000 hours of unique stories, iconic stars, live sport and a mountain of entertainment on Paramount+ from $9.99 per month for a monthly subscription or $89.99 for an annual subscription.



