Doechii Drops "ALTER EGO" (Swamp Mix) Pack Featuring Remixes By Kaytranada, Precious And Von Boch

JUNE 21: Queerbait: Pride (San Francisco, CA) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After enjoying the success of her single " Alter Ego " with JT, Doechii (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records/Universal Music) returns with her " Alter Ego " (Swamp Mix) remix pack.The six-song pack includes three remixes featuring Grammy Award winning DJ, Kaytranada, Precious and Von Boch and newly recorded clean, sped-up, and slowed-down versions. In contrast to the Eurodance rap sound " Alter Ego " offered in the original song, the "Kaytranada Remix" presents a calmer, spacey contrast while maintaining the song's infectious dance element.She also gifts fans the ALTERnate version of the official " Alter Ego " video with JT. The creative visual finds Doechii playing a mad scientist who is looking for her next breakthrough when cloning different versions (aka Alter Egos) of herself. JT joins in on the fun, also marvelling at her mini replicas.With a revamped package of "Alter Ego," Doechii will embark on The Swamp Ball Tour to celebrate Pride Month, where she'll visit multiple clubs to perform and party with her fans. Beginning June 1, she will make stops in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Tampa, and more until the tour's finale on June 20 for Queerbait: Pride in San Francisco, CA. During that trek, Doechii will perform at the Governor's Ball Music Festival on June 8 and host her Swamp Ball Club Tour the following night in NYC.The chemistry between Doechii and JT will be displayed when they perform " Alter Ego " on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 6. Earlier this year, they interviewed each other for Interview Magazine, where they initially teased the fiery collaboration.Since releasing "Alter Ego," the media has praised Doechii for her 2024 single. Rolling Stone credits her with "pioneering a new genre," while Forbes deems her collaboration with JT "explosive." As the success for " Alter Ego " continues to grow, this further solidifies Doechii's lane as a premier visionary in music.THE SWAMP BALL TOUR DATES:JUNE 1: Outloud WEHO Pride (West Hollywood, CA)JUNE 8: Governors Ball Music Festival (Queen, NY)JUNE 9: Tradebar (Washington, DC)JUNE 12: 1509 Live (Tampa, FL)JUNE 14: Electric Lady (Miami, FL)JUNE 15: Future (Atlanta, GA)JUNE 21: Queerbait: Pride (San Francisco, CA)



