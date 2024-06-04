Amanda Stewart To Release New Single 'Better Be Good' On Friday



"I just want people to feel ok with whatever they're feeling," New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The equally captivating and introspective Montana-based Americana artist Amanda Stewart has announced her latest single, the boot stomping "Better Be Good," will be released this Friday, June 7. The song adds another layer to Stewart's natural ability as a raw and emotional storyteller to draw a listener in."This song is for all of us who would rather stay at home in our pajamas than get all dolled up to go out," shares Stewart. "I know we've all been there before!"The new song arrives on the heels of "Me or the Whiskey," which highlights her achingly vulnerable writing and mellifluous vocals, the track builds off the foundation she created for herself with her most recent acclaimed LP, Venom (July 2023). The 12-song album is a reflection and celebration of all the complexities of the human experience, expanding on topics of love, heartbreak and healing through alluring metaphors and wonderfully diverse musical arrangements. Listen to Venom here.Growing up in the mountains of Montana, Amanda spent much of her time on her grandparent's ranch, being exposed to the acoustic instrumentation and simple yet honest songwriting of Americana, folk and country music styles. The musical notes of her childhood braided with the openness and sequestered life in the mountains allowed her the space and quiet that was integral in her journey of self-discovery as a person and as an artist. "Montana is a hidden gem full of all sorts of genres of music," Amanda says. "That paired with the slower pace of life compared to other cities I've lived in like Seattle, gave me the figurative and literal space for self-reflection.""I just want people to feel ok with whatever they're feeling," Amanda says when talking of the message she hopes to portray through her music. "There are songs about a lot of serious and difficult things, and also songs about fleeting moments in my life, and I know others have had similar experiences." Reaching a broad span of individuals who may feel alone in their battles, Amanda adds, "I want people to get these songs stuck in their head, so that they can be reminded that someone else has been where they may be at now or have been before in life."



