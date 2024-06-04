Shake It Off And Dance Through The Eras At Taylor's Pride, A Remixed Dance Party With The Hits Of Taylor Swift





Guests can use the coupon SWIFTIE at checkout for a free ticket or save $10 off a VIP ticket with coupon code TSVIP. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Saturday, June 8th, there will be a party unlike any other Swift party. Taylor's Pride at the Vermont in Hollywood will feature non-stop remixes of every Taylor Swift hit and many never heard before, mixed by a live DJ.It's been a long time coming. What better way to dance the night away than when Miss Americana and Los Angeles Pride come together for Taylor's Pride, A Remixed Dance Party?Shake It Off with DJ Russ Rich at an enchanting evening of Swifties dancing and singing their way through all 11 iconic Taylor Swift Eras remixed like never before. The party will feature a non-stop dance club energy with new and exclusive remixes.Guests are invited to pick their favorite Eras outfit, bring their besties, and party in style at Hollywood's newest state of the art venue, The Vermont. The club will shimmer with over-the-top production, visuals, incredible sound and special surprises.Everyone is welcome at Taylor's Pride, a party celebrating Pride, Taylor's latest Era, Swifties and their friends, Clubbers and fans of Taylor are all invited to come out for a fun night of dancing.Known for his high energy remixes and collaborations on popular Taylor hits, DJ Russ Rich from San Francisco will take the audience on an all night journey through the Eras spinning a seamless blend of Taylor Swift anthems - all remixed into high energy dance tracks, along with many special surprise mixes that will be heard only at Taylor's Pride!Guests are invited to visit Russ Rich's Soundcloud for a sampling of some of the incredible Swift remixes that will be played here at a night of Taylor: Remixed.Taylor's PrideA *Remixed Dance PartySaturday, June 89 pm - 2 amThe Vermont HollywoodDJ Russ RichTickets and info can be found at: https://taylorspride.clubGuests can use the coupon SWIFTIE at checkout for a free ticket or save $10 off a VIP ticket with coupon code TSVIP.



