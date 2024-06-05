Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 Nominations Announced With Over 50 First-time Nods!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Nickelodeon revealed the nominees for its annual slime-filled Kids' Choice Awards, with over 50 first-time nominees from across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke), Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 will premiere live from their undersea home of Bikini Bottom on Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT).
First-time nominees include Halle Bailey, Austin Butler, Sabrina Carpenter, Kai Cenat, Timothée Chalamet, Luke Combs, Ariana
DeBose, Ayo Edebiri, Ryan Gosling, Reneé Rapp, Margot Robbie, Paul Rudd, among others. Leading the pack with six nods is Taylor Swift, followed by Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Olivia
Rodrigo and Justin Timberlake, with four nominations each. Musical performances and presenters will be announced at a later date.
KCA will continue to put kids and families in control as they are transported to the biggest party of the summer in Bikini Bottom. This year's show will also feature: enhanced graphics, high-tech motion capture and augmented reality; fun celebrity collaborations and stunts as Nickelodeon celebrates SpongeBob SquarePants' special birthday; and the net's signature orange blimp award and epic slimings. Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2.
Beginning today, fans in the U.S. can cast their votes across 33 categories on the official Kids' Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com. International markets will also open voting today, including additional regional categories.
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 nominees are:
*denotes first-time nominee.
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Danger Force
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury
Raven's Home
The Muppets Mayhem
The Really Loud House
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Abbott Elementary
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Goosebumps
iCarly
Loki
Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America's Funniest Home Videos
America's Got Talent
American Ninja
Warrior
Is It Cake?
Kids Baking Championship
LEGO Masters
FAVORITE CARTOON
Big City Greens
Monster High
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Simpsons
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Hunter Deno (Amelia Jones, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)*
Lilly Singh (Nora Singh, The Muppets Mayhem)
Olivia
Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)
Sofia
Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Tessa
Rao (Izzy Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)*
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Chance Perez (Javi Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)*
Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)
Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride, The Really Loud House)*
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)*
Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Janelle James
(Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)*
Laci Mosley (Harper, iCarly)*
Miranda
Cosgrove (Carly, iCarly)
Peyton List (Maddie Nears, School Spirits)
Quinta Brunson (Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary)*
Rosario
Dawson (Ahsoka Tano, Ahsoka)*
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Gordon
Cormier (Aang, Avatar: The Last Airbender)*
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Justin Long (Nathan Bratt, Goosebumps)
Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Loki)
Zack Morris (Isaiah Howard, Goosebumps)*
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Barbie
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
The Little
Mermaid
The Marvels
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Wonka
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Adam Sandler
(Danny Friedman, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah)
Chris Pratt (Peter Quill, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3)
Jason Momoa (Arthur, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)
John Cena (Jakob Toretto, Fast X)
Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire)*
Ryan Gosling
(Ken, Barbie)*
Ryan Reynolds (Cal, IF)
Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)*
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
America
Ferrera (Gloria, Barbie)*
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, The Marvels)
Halle Bailey
(Ariel, The Little
Mermaid)*
Jennifer Garner (Jess, The Family Switch)
Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)*
Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little
Mermaid)
Zendaya
(Chani, Dune: Part Two)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Elemental
Kung Fu Panda
4
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja
Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
The Garfield Movie
The Super Mario
Bros. Movie
Trolls Band Together
FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Adam Sandler
(Leo, Leo)
Brady Noon (Raphael, Teenage Mutant Ninja
Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
Chris Pratt (Mario, The Super Mario
Bros. Movie)
Jack Black
(Bowser, The Super Mario
Bros. Movie)
Jack Black
(Po, Kung Fu Panda
4)
Jackie Chan (Splinter, Teenage Mutant Ninja
Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
Justin Timberlake
(Branch, Trolls Band Together)
Shameik Moore (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Anna Kendrick
(Poppy, Trolls Band Together)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach, The Super Mario
Bros. Movie)*
Ariana
DeBose (Asha, Wish)*
Awkwafina (Zhen, Kung Fu Panda
4)
Ayo Edebiri (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja
Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)*
Hailee Steinfeld
(Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell
(Janet, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)
McKenna Grace
(Skye, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)*
FAVORITE VILLAIN
Amy Schumer (Velvet, Trolls Band Together)*
Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Dune: Part Two)*
Jack Black
(Bowser, The Super Mario
Bros. Movie)
Keegan-Michael Key (Chief of Police, Wonka)*
Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little
Mermaid)
Reneé Rapp (Regina George, Mean Girls)*
MUSIC:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana
Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Olivia
Rodrigo
Selena
Gomez
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Timberlake
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Travis
Scott
Usher
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
Black
Eyed Peas
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
*NSYNC
FAVORITE SONG
"Dance the Night"- Dua Lipa
"Fast Car
"- Luke Combs*
"Flowers
"- Miley Cyrus
"Paint The Town Red
"- Doja Cat
"Selfish
"- Justin Timberlake
"TEXAS HOLD 'EM"- Beyoncé
"What Was I Made For?
"- Billie Eilish
"yes, and?"- Ariana
Grande
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
"All My Life
"- Lil Durk* and J. Cole*
"Baby Don't Hurt Me
"- David
Guetta, Anne Marie* and Coi Leray*
"Barbie World
"- Nicki Minaj
and Ice Spice* with Aqua*
"Doctor (Work it Out)"- Pharrell Williams
featuring Miley Cyrus
"Fortnight
"- Taylor Swift
featuring Post Malone
"Karma (Remix)
"- Taylor Swift
and Ice Spice*
"SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED"- DJ Khaled
featuring Lil Baby,* Future* and Lil Uzi Vert*
"Wild Ones
"- Jessie
Murph* and Jelly Roll*
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Coco Jones*
Ice Spice*
Jelly Roll*
Reneé Rapp*
Tate McRae*
Teddy Swims*
Tyla*
Victoria
Monét*
FAVORITE ALBUM
"Barbie: The Album
"
"Cowboy Carter
"- Beyoncé
"Endless Summer Vacation
"- Miley Cyrus
"GUTS"- Olivia
Rodrigo
"THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY"- Taylor Swift
"Whitsitt Chapel
"- Jelly Roll*
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Africa: Tyla*
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/NZ: Troye Sivan
Europe: Zara Larsson
Latin America: Karol
G*
North America: Taylor Swift
UK: Dua Lipa
FAVORITE TICKET OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny: Most Wanted
Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour
BlackPink: BornPink Tour
Olivia
Rodrigo: Guts Tour
Sabrina Carpenter: Emails That I Can't Send Tour*
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
FAVORITE VIRAL SONG
"Beautiful Things
"- Benson Boone*
"Daylight
"- David
Kushner*
"Espresso
"- Sabrina Carpenter*
"Greedy
"- Tate McRae*
"Lil Boo Thang
"- Paul Russell*
"Water
"- Tyla*
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
Dhar Mann*
Mark Rober*
Markiplier
MrBeast
Ryan's World
Spencer X
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Charli D'Amelio
Dixie D'Amelio
Emma Chamberlain
Hannah
Stocking*
Kids Diana Show
Lexi Rivera
FAVORITE GAMER
Aphmau*
Kai Cenat*
Ninja
Preston
TheBoyDilly*
Unspeakable
FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
Addison Rae
Bella Poarch
David
Kushner*
Djo*
Madison Beer*
Paul Russell*
FAVORITE CREATOR FAMILY
FGTeeV
Jordan Matter/Salish Matter*
Ninja
Kidz
Royalty Family
The Beverly Halls*
The Herberts*
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Alex Morgan
Caitlin Clark*
Coco Gauff*
Sha'Carri Richardson*
Simone
Biles
Venus Williams
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
Travis
Kelce*
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Just Dance 2024
Madden
NFL 24
Minecraft
Roblox
Super Mario
Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears
of the Kingdom
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by: Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital
Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music
& Specials; and Ellen
Rydzewski, Senior Vice President, Celebrity, Events & Talent Relations. Guy Carrington & Kevin
Hermanson of Done and Dusted
serve as executive producers, with Rob Paine serving as co-executive producer. The show is directed by James
Merryman. Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the most-watched animated series for 22 consecutive years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount history, seen in more than 180 markets, translated in 30+ languages, and averaging more than 90 million total viewers every quarter. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.
Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit https://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.