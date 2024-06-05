iHeartMedia Announces Lineup For The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival





The iHeartRadio New York, NY (Top40 Charts) iHeartMedia today announced the lineup for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One, the annual concert event taking place on Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21 at T-Mobile Arena. This year, the epic two-day lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One will feature performances by Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani, Hozier, Keith Urban, New Kids on the Block, Paramore, Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, Thomas Rhett, Victoria Monét and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances."The iHeartRadio Music Festival is the one time each year when the best-in-class superstar artists from all genres of music come together to share one stage for a weekend of live music," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises of iHeartMedia. "And with Hulu as the Official Steaming Destination, the festival will reach even more fans across the country."Each night, the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Hulu subscribers at no additional cost. Additional information about the livestream will be posted across Hulu's platform and social media channels.Eligible Capital One cardholders will have priority access to presale tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival beginning Wednesday, June 12 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET through Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET or while presale tickets last. For presale tickets and more details, visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Eligible Capital One cardholders can also add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase, to enjoy an exclusive cardholder pre-concert event featuring a private soundcheck performance by New Kids on the Block, plus complimentary light fare, drinks, and more. Capital One Access Passes are limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.Additionally, when the presale period opens, eligible Capital One cardholders can also redeem their rewards for tickets, Capital One Access Passes, and special VIP packages on Capital One Entertainment while supplies last."This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival includes a great lineup of artists across a variety of genres," said Byron Daub, Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One. "Our cardholders are huge music fans, and we're thrilled to offer them unique access to the concert event, giving them the chance to experience some of their favorite artists in an unforgettable way."Tickets go on sale to the general public on AXS.com beginning Friday, June 14 at 2 p.m. ET.In addition, throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion, iHeartMedia station listeners across the country will have chances to win exclusive trips to Las Vegas where they will join thousands of other dedicated music fans to experience the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival.Proud partners of this year's event include Presenting Partner Capital One, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, M&M's®, [ yellow tail ], with more to be announced.The iHeartRadio Music Festival live video stream on Hulu will be executive produced by John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters from iHeartMedia along with Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, Simone Spira, and Glenn Stickley from OBB LiVE, the live event and specials division of OBB Media. iHeartMedia and OBB Media are expanding their production partnership after producing last year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball TV Special, which aired on ABC and Hulu. For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival.



