La Lom Signs To Verve Records, Anounces Debut Album Out August 9





Listening to LA LOM is like turning the radio dial to discover a series of stations that music obsessives could only dream of. They find inspiration in the classic Mexican Boleros and the Cumbia Sonidera woven into the very fabric of LA's soundscape, resonating through the streets from car stereos, backyard parties, and lively dance halls. Added to this is the guitar-driven twang of Peruvian Chicha, Bakersfield Country, traditional folk music from Sicily, Turkey and beyond, plus soulful ballads from the 1950s and '60s that they grew up listening to on LA's oldies station, K-EARTH 101, evoking the laid-back aesthetic that defines the region.

Along with today's debut album announcement, LA LOM has shared a new song, "Danza de LA LOM." Watch/listen here: lalom.lnk.to/LaLom



Says Sokolow, about "Danza de LA LOM": "The song in a lot of ways is our homage to the Cumbia and Chicha from Peru. Bands like Los Mirlos, Los Shapis, Los Destellos, Los Wembler's de Iquitos, and others have been a huge influence on us and the music we make. Particularly in the way they use the biting twangy guitar to lead the melody of the song. When we started out playing in bars full of dancers around Los Angeles, covers from the great Chicha and Cumbia bands of Peru were a big part of our repertoire. We knew we wanted to have our own 'Danza de LA LOM,' and this song gets people dancing as well as any song we have ever covered."



LA LOM was produced by Elliot Bergman (Cage the Elephant, Major Lazer, Wild Belle) and recorded mostly at his studio Figueroa. The 13 songs, recently written and recorded for this album, swirl together LA LOM's aforementioned and widely varied influences. Laid back and lo-fi, they bottle up the energy of a crowded dance floor, a hot, sweaty night - songs that were designed to make you want to sway your hips. The album begins with the cumbia swagger of "Angels Point," a nod to LA's Elysian Park. With the rhythm section in lock step and dancing melodies from Sokolow's fuzz-kissed guitar, it's followed by one intoxicating groove after another. "San Fernando Rose'' is an homage to groups like The Ronnettes, The Marvelletes, The Chantelles. "A lot of these melodies



in those kind of songs have a way of making you feel nostalgic and both uplifted and sad at the same time," says Sokolow. "'72 Monte Carlo'' imagines an old spy film with a classic hot rod driving fast through the hills of Los Angeles.



The roots of LA LOM run deep. Zac Sokolow's musical lineage spans generations, starting his creative journey performing alongside his father, a respected figure in LA's bluegrass community, whose family relocated from Buenos Aires to LA in the 1930s. Jake Faulkner comes from a family of Venice artists and met Zac at age 16. Zac and Jake honed their craft through years of collaboration in various bands within Southern California's vibrant Rockabilly scene before eventually joining to form LA LOM. Nicholas Baker was steeped in Latin music from childhood by his grandmother, who hailed from a musical family in Durango, Mexico, and gained fame as a DJ on a Spanish-language radio station in Tucson, Arizona. He studied Latin percussion with renowned Nuyorican bassist and percussionist Roberto Miranda.



LA LOM Tracklist

1. Angels Point

2. Figueroa

3. Maravilla

4. '72 Monte Carlo

5. El Sereno

6. Lorena

7. Lucia

8. Danza de LA LOM

9. Espejismo

10.

11. Moonlight Over Montebello 12. Rebecca

13. San Fernando Rose



LA LOM Tour Dates:

06/06/24 - 713

06/09/24 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ - WITH VAMPIRE WEEKEND 06/10/24 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA - WITH VAMPIRE WEEKEND

06/25/24 - TD

06/27/24 - Le Festival International de Jazz de Montréal - Montréal, QC 06/28/24 - Longboat Hall - Toronto, ON

06/29/24 - Ottawa Jazz Festival - Ottawa, ON

07/01/24 - SummerStage in Central Park - New York, NY

07/26/24 - Nelsonville

07/28/24 - Newport Folk Festival - Newport, RI

08/03/24 - Pickathon Festival - Happy Valley, OR

08/04/24 - Pickathon Festival - Happy Valley, OR

08/06/24 - Whiskey Creek Zócalo - Arenas Valley, NM

08/08/24 -

08/09/24 - Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO

08/11/24 - Telluride Jazz Festival - Telluride, CO

08/12/24 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

08/31/24 - Fool in Love - Inglewood, CA

09/14/24 - Lowbrow Palace - El Paso, TX

09/15/24 - Ballroom Marfa - Marfa, TX

09/18/24 - The Kessler Theater - Dallas, TX

09/19/24 - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX

09/20/24 - Stable Hall - San Antonio, TX

09/21/24 - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX

09/24/24 - Hotel Congress Plaza - Tucson, AZ

09/25/24 - The Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff, AZ

09/28/24 - Pappy & Harriet's Outdoors - Pioneertown, CA

09/29/24 - Ohana

10/03/24 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

10/10/24 - Felton

10/12/24 - Bimbo's 365 Club - San Francisco, CA

10/18/24 - The Mayan - Los Angeles, CA

10/19/24 - Ventura

