Dylan Unveils New Single & Visual "Perfect Revenge"

The track joins 'The Alibi', released earlier this year in reintroducing Dylan as an artist set for the top tier of pop. With a proven track record of addictive choruses soundtracking the heartbreak of her generation, the 24-year old has already sold out some of the world's most iconic venues before even releasing an album; landed her debut mixtape in the UK top 20, been playlisted on BBC New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DYLAN today returns with a new single and accompanying visual 'Perfect Revenge', a glimpse into a new body of work due later in 2024 via Island Records.Still riding on the high of an extensive sold-out global headline tour earlier this year - including a career defining, sold-out show at London's Eventim Apollo and over 25,000 tickets sold for performances across the UK, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, and North America - 2024 is quickly shaping up to be Dylan's biggest year to date.Released today, 'Perfect Revenge' highlights her knack for sharp-tongued, irresistibly addictive lyricism. Written in LA with regular collaborators Mati Schwarz and Vera Carlbom whilst on tour in the USA with Ed Sheeran, it sees Dylan play upon obsession, the wanting of something she can't have and how that can sometimes manifest into doing anything to get somebody's attention."I understand that there is power in being the bigger person, and that 'the best revenge is to have enough self worth to not seek it'," Dylan notes. "but sometimes that is not always the answer. My perfect revenge is releasing a song called Perfect Revenge. I am hoping the person the song is about will hear it everywhere they go, making me completely inescapable. You can run, but you can't hide!"The track joins 'The Alibi', released earlier this year in reintroducing Dylan as an artist set for the top tier of pop. With a proven track record of addictive choruses soundtracking the heartbreak of her generation, the 24-year old has already sold out some of the world's most iconic venues before even releasing an album; landed her debut mixtape in the UK top 20, been playlisted on BBC Radio 1 and praised by key press and tastemakers including BBC News, MTV, i-D, The Observer, NME, Rolling Stone UK and more.



