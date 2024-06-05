Arkells Release Brand-New Single "Big Feelings" Today





Big Feelings sounds like what the title suggests. "In the studio, this track was a burst of energy and felt like it came together quickly, said frontman Max Kerman. "When you have something with propulsion, you just hang on and try to steer it the right way. Immediately, we understood it would be unruly, and that the spirit of the song was more about the collective unvarnished expression than any conventional 'songwriting rules.' The most satisfying songs are often the ones where we surprise ourselves."



Kerman will channel feelings of delight as he celebrates the band's new single, throwing out the first pitch at tonight's Toronto Blue Jays game at the Rogers Centre. This weekend,



Stream BIG FEELINGS LINK



In a few short weeks, fans will get to hear the new single live for the first time ever when they let their big feelings out at Arkells' doubleheader weekend at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on June 21 & 22.



Following summer festival appearances, their 14-date fall tour kicks off in Halifax, NS on October 18, and runs until November 30 in Kitchener, ON. Special guests across the tour include: POOLSIDE, Joel Plaskett Emergency, K.Flay and Valley. Tickets for the BIG FEELINGS tour are on sale now at arkellsmusic.com.

Video directed by Mark Myers, balloons by Casey Watson.



ARKELLS "BIG FEELINGS" TOUR:



Friday June 21, with special guests Tegan and Sara

Saturday June 22, with special guests Grouplove

July 4 - Quebec City, QC - FEQ

Aug 9 - St. John's, NL - Churchill Park

Aug 23 - Winnipeg, MB - The Burt Block Party

Sept 14 -

Oct 18 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre w/ Joel Plaskett Emergency

Oct 19 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre w/ Joel Plaskett Emergency

Oct 24 - Kingston, ON - Slush Puppie Place w/ Poolside

Oct 25 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre w/ Poolside

Oct 26 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens w/ Poolside

Oct 31 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre w/ Poolside

Nov 1 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place w/ Poolside

Nov 2 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome w/ Poolside

Nov 14 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place w/ TBC

Nov 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers

Nov 16 - Victoria, BC - Save on Foods Memorial Centre w/ K.Flay

Nov 28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre w/ Valley

Nov 29 - Barrie, ON - Sadlon

Nov 30 - Kitchener, ON - Memorial Auditorium w/ Valley



