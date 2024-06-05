Watch Darren Criss & Helen J Shen Perform 'When You're In Love' From Maybe Happy Ending



Maybe Happy Ending is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold, Darren Criss, Rebecca Gold, Spencer Ross, Adam Zotovich, Kayla Greenspan, M/B/P Productions, Fahs Productions, Ken Greiner, Ruth Hendel, Willette and Manny Klausner, Cody Lassen, Mix and Match Productions, The Nederlander Organization, Jacob Stuckelman & John Albert Harris. Allan Williams serves as Executive Producer. For more information, visit: www.maybehappyending.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The producers of the new romantic musical comedy Maybe Happy Ending are thrilled to release a new music video of the song "When You're in Love," starring Darren Criss ("Oliver") and Helen J Shen (" Claire ") by Will Aronson and Hue Park, directed by Michael Arden from the upcoming musical.Maybe Happy Ending will begin previews on Broadway on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, and open on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St.).Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning on Thursday, June 6 at 10AM through or Telecharge or by calling 212-239-6200. Rush policy, lottery and other accessible pricing initiatives will be announced at a later date.As previously announced, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss (American Buffalo, Little Shop of Horrors, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story") will return to the stage alongside Helen J Shen (The Lonely Few, Teeth) in the Broadway premiere of the new romantic musical comedy Maybe Happy Ending with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (Parade, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Once on this Island). Maybe Happy Ending will also feature Dez Duron (NBC's " The Voice ") who makes his Broadway debut along with Shen.Having led the visual development of the piece since 2018, Tony Award-nominee Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island) will design the Set and Additional Video, while Costume Design is by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design is by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design is by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, UK), Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun will be the Music Director. Casting is by Telsey & Co, Craig Burns, CSA and Justin Scribner is the Production Stage Manager.Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver (Criss) lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you're a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire (Shen) asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love? Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island), with a dazzling scenic design by Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol) and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical about the small things that make any life worth living.Maybe Happy Ending was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December of 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden. The acclaimed production was hailed by The Atlantic Journal Constitution as a "dazzling, new musical…a tour-de-force" and Atlanta InTown said the show is "breathtakingly beautiful to watch. You will see stage magic that you've never experienced in person in the live theatre." Broadway World noted the show is "marvelous…the story is interesting and beautifully realized, and it'll leave you both eager and afraid to access your own relationship to love."Maybe Happy Ending is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold, Darren Criss, Rebecca Gold, Spencer Ross, Adam Zotovich, Kayla Greenspan, M/B/P Productions, Fahs Productions, Ken Greiner, Ruth Hendel, Willette and Manny Klausner, Cody Lassen, Mix and Match Productions, The Nederlander Organization, Jacob Stuckelman & John Albert Harris. Allan Williams serves as Executive Producer. For more information, visit: www.maybehappyending.com



