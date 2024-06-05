Ice Spice Sets July Release For Debut Album 'Y2K!'



PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Y2K! World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 1pm local time until Thursday, June 6 at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated rapper Ice Spice has announced her highly anticipated debut album is confirmed to be released on July 26th via 10K Projects/Capitol Records.With its title nodding to her birthday (January 1, 2000), Ice Spice's full-length debut will also include her latest single "Gimmie A Light". Produced by Ice Spice's longtime collaborator RIOTUSA - who also handled production on career-defining hits like her gold-certified breakout single "Munch (Feelin U)" - "Gimmie A Light" centers on a sample from dancehall legend Sean Paul's 2002 single "Gimme the Light." Watch the official music video self-directed by Ice Spice and produced by fellow New York City natives George and Frederick Buford, aka The Evil Twins now. Ice Spice also announced the Y2K! WORLD TOUR, her first-ever global headline outing with festival dates across Europe, the UK and North America this summer. The 24-date tour kicks off in Europe with several festival performances including Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Rolling Loud Europe in Austria, Wireless Festival in London and more.The Y2K! WORLD TOUR, produced by Live Nation, will then head to North America, starting in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 30 at The Anthem, with additional stops in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland, Atlanta and more before wrapping up on Saturday, August 31 in Miami, FL at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater. Special guests RIOTUSA and Cash Cobain will join as support on all North America dates.Fans can expect to hear songs from her forthcoming debut album Y2K!, including hit single "Think U The s (Fart)." The album arrives on the heels of her widely acclaimed debut EP Like..? - a 2023 release that landed on best-of-the-year lists from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, and more and featured hits like "Munch (Feelin U)" and the platinum-selling "In Ha Mood" and "Princess Diana."TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning today at 1pm local time. An artist presale will begin Thursday, June 6 at 8am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 7 at 10am local time at IceSpiceMusic.com.PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Y2K! World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 1pm local time until Thursday, June 6 at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.



