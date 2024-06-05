Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 05/06/2024

Ice Spice Sets July Release For Debut Album 'Y2K!'

Hot Songs Around The World

Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
171 entries in 2 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
175 entries in 15 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
206 entries in 25 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
177 entries in 21 charts
Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
117 entries in 25 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
222 entries in 22 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
132 entries in 24 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
405 entries in 26 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
537 entries in 25 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
188 entries in 24 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
235 entries in 16 charts
Ice Spice Sets July Release For Debut Album 'Y2K!'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated rapper Ice Spice has announced her highly anticipated debut album is confirmed to be released on July 26th via 10K Projects/Capitol Records.
With its title nodding to her birthday (January 1, 2000), Ice Spice's full-length debut will also include her latest single "Gimmie A Light". Produced by Ice Spice's longtime collaborator RIOTUSA - who also handled production on career-defining hits like her gold-certified breakout single "Munch (Feelin U)" - "Gimmie A Light" centers on a sample from dancehall legend Sean Paul's 2002 single "Gimme the Light." Watch the official music video self-directed by Ice Spice and produced by fellow New York City natives George and Frederick Buford, aka The Evil Twins now.

Ice Spice also announced the Y2K! WORLD TOUR, her first-ever global headline outing with festival dates across Europe, the UK and North America this summer. The 24-date tour kicks off in Europe with several festival performances including Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Rolling Loud Europe in Austria, Wireless Festival in London and more.

The Y2K! WORLD TOUR, produced by Live Nation, will then head to North America, starting in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 30 at The Anthem, with additional stops in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland, Atlanta and more before wrapping up on Saturday, August 31 in Miami, FL at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater. Special guests RIOTUSA and Cash Cobain will join as support on all North America dates.

Fans can expect to hear songs from her forthcoming debut album Y2K!, including hit single "Think U The s (Fart)." The album arrives on the heels of her widely acclaimed debut EP Like..? - a 2023 release that landed on best-of-the-year lists from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, and more and featured hits like "Munch (Feelin U)" and the platinum-selling "In Ha Mood" and "Princess Diana."

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning today at 1pm local time. An artist presale will begin Thursday, June 6 at 8am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 7 at 10am local time at IceSpiceMusic.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Y2K! World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 1pm local time until Thursday, June 6 at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0082240 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0045933723449707 secs