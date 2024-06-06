Maggie Antone To Release Debut Album 'Rhinestoned;' Shares New Single 'Everyone But You'



Antone's playful humor, distinctly raspy drawl and undeniable charisma land the initial punches on Rhinestoned. A closer listen reveals the vocalist, songwriter and producer's overarching desire to heal her heart by opening up and extending a helping hand to anyone who wants to do the same. It's Antone's ability to contrast her raucousness with a disarming vulnerability that makes Rhinestoned the honest affirmation of life's ups and downs she hoped it would be. "No matter how big or small it is," Antone says, "when you've gone through something and you hurt, it matters."



Rhinestoned was co-produced by Antone alongside Carrie K. (Noah Kahan,



The debut album announcement and "Everyone But You" add to an already exciting year for Antone who has recently released a string of singles from the album, "I Don't Wanna Hear About It," "Suburban Outlaw" and "Johnny Moonshine." Her steady stream of new music has quickly earned her critical acclaim and a growing fanbase, with more music to come imminently.



Additionally, Antone will join forces with Kat Hasty for their "Lonestars & Lovers Tour" beginning tomorrow, with stops at Lexington's The Burl, Decatur's Eddie's Attic, Charlotte's Amos' Southend, Indianapolis' HI-FI Indy and Newport's The Southgate House Revival-Sanctuary. She is also set to perform at Bonnaroo and Bourbon & Beyond festivals, will join The Red Clay Strays for a sold-out show at The Caverns on June 21 and Marty



Born and raised in Richmond, VA, Antone has been hailed by several as a bold new voice on the rise in alternative country. Her cover of Tyler Childers' "Lady May" won her instant attention, and Interpretations, a follow up collection of covers including Dolly Parton's "Jolene," John Prine's "Spanish Pipe Dream" and more, was released in late 2022 to early acclaim.



A songwriter since the age of 16, Antone has made music her full-time job since leaving college in late 2021. She is determined to make music that connects with people and write songs that make audiences feel seen and heard, a quality she deeply admires in the artists that have so inspired her to choose this path.



Tracklisting:

1. Johnny Moonshine

2. One Too Many

3. Everyone But You

4. Mess With Texas

5. High Standards

6. Suburban Outlaw

7. I Don't Wanna Hear About It

8. Me & Jose Cuervo

9. Rhinestoned

10. Meant to Meet



MAGGIE ANTONE LIVE

June 6—Lexington, KY—The Burl*

June 7—Nashville, TN—CMA Fest

June 8—Decatur, GA—Eddie's Attic*

June 9—Charlotte, NC—Amos' Southend*

June 11—Indianapolis, IN—HI-FI Indy*

June 12—Newport, KY—The Southgate House Revival-Sanctuary*

June 13—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo

June 21—Pelham, TN—The Caverns† (SOLD OUT)

August 2—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theater§

















October 11—Ashland, KY—Foxfire

November 7—San Antonio, TX—Stable Hall††

November 8—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater††

November 10—Tulsa, OK—Cain's Ballroom††

*co-headline with Kat Hasty

§supporting Marty Stewart

†supporting The Red Clay Strays

‡supporting 49 Winchester

††supporting Trampled by Turtles New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rhinestoned, the debut album from breakout Nashville star Maggie Antone, is slated for release August 23 via Antone's own label Love Big in partnership with Thirty Tigers. To celebrate, Antone shares a new single from the forthcoming album, "Everyone But You."Antone's playful humor, distinctly raspy drawl and undeniable charisma land the initial punches on Rhinestoned. A closer listen reveals the vocalist, songwriter and producer's overarching desire to heal her heart by opening up and extending a helping hand to anyone who wants to do the same. It's Antone's ability to contrast her raucousness with a disarming vulnerability that makes Rhinestoned the honest affirmation of life's ups and downs she hoped it would be. "No matter how big or small it is," Antone says, "when you've gone through something and you hurt, it matters."Rhinestoned was co-produced by Antone alongside Carrie K. (Noah Kahan, Jessie Murph, Suki Waterhouse), with writing contributions from Trent Dabbs (Ingrid Michaelson, Kacey Musgraves), Aaron Raitiere (Lady Gaga, Ashley McBryde), Jillian Jacqueline (Keith Urban, Little Big Town) and Antone's longtime hero Natalie Hemby (The Highwomen, Miranda Lambert).The debut album announcement and "Everyone But You" add to an already exciting year for Antone who has recently released a string of singles from the album, "I Don't Wanna Hear About It," "Suburban Outlaw" and "Johnny Moonshine." Her steady stream of new music has quickly earned her critical acclaim and a growing fanbase, with more music to come imminently.Additionally, Antone will join forces with Kat Hasty for their "Lonestars & Lovers Tour" beginning tomorrow, with stops at Lexington's The Burl, Decatur's Eddie's Attic, Charlotte's Amos' Southend, Indianapolis' HI-FI Indy and Newport's The Southgate House Revival-Sanctuary. She is also set to perform at Bonnaroo and Bourbon & Beyond festivals, will join The Red Clay Strays for a sold-out show at The Caverns on June 21 and Marty Stuart for a show at Dallas' Majestic Theater on August 2 and will support 49 Winchester and Trampled By Turtles on their fall tours. See below for the complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found HERE.Born and raised in Richmond, VA, Antone has been hailed by several as a bold new voice on the rise in alternative country. Her cover of Tyler Childers' "Lady May" won her instant attention, and Interpretations, a follow up collection of covers including Dolly Parton's "Jolene," John Prine's "Spanish Pipe Dream" and more, was released in late 2022 to early acclaim.A songwriter since the age of 16, Antone has made music her full-time job since leaving college in late 2021. She is determined to make music that connects with people and write songs that make audiences feel seen and heard, a quality she deeply admires in the artists that have so inspired her to choose this path.Tracklisting:1. Johnny Moonshine2. One Too Many3. Everyone But You4. Mess With Texas5. High Standards6. Suburban Outlaw7. I Don't Wanna Hear About It8. Me & Jose Cuervo9. Rhinestoned10. Meant to MeetMAGGIE ANTONE LIVEJune 6—Lexington, KY—The Burl*June 7—Nashville, TN—CMA FestJune 8—Decatur, GA—Eddie's Attic*June 9—Charlotte, NC—Amos' Southend*June 11—Indianapolis, IN—HI-FI Indy*June 12—Newport, KY—The Southgate House Revival-Sanctuary*June 13—Manchester, TN—BonnarooJune 21—Pelham, TN—The Caverns† (SOLD OUT)August 2—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theater§ September 5—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz‡ September 6—Richmond, VA—The National‡ September 7—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl Philly‡ September 9—Boston, MA—Royale‡ September 10—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom‡ September 11—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom‡ September 13-15—Pryor, OK—Born & Raised Festival September 19— Louisville, KY—Bourbon & BeyondOctober 11—Ashland, KY—Foxfire Music & Arts FestivalNovember 7—San Antonio, TX—Stable Hall††November 8—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater††November 10—Tulsa, OK—Cain's Ballroom††*co-headline with Kat Hasty§supporting Marty Stewart†supporting The Red Clay Strays‡supporting 49 Winchester††supporting Trampled by Turtles



