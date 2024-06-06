Soft Launch Unveils Electrifying Single 'Piano Hands'



This playful track switches tempo and structure as effortlessly as a



The quintet continues to attract large, enthusiastic crowds with their energetic live performances. Known for their dynamic stage presence and strong connection with fans, the band consistently delivers memorable shows. Their next headlining performance is scheduled for June 14th at Oslo, Hackney, which has already sold out. Following this, the band will participate in several summer festivals, including All Points East, where they will perform alongside renowned artists such as Gossip, Teenage Fanclub, and The Postal Service.



Soft Launch's story is a serendipitous emergence rarely found in today's fast-paced, content-driven music industry. It's a classic case of being in the right place at the right time: five incredible musicians, genuine artists, who never intended to form a band, yet fit together harmoniously in a way that shouldn't be overlooked. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the success of their debut single "Cartwheels," five-piece boy band Soft Launch returns with their second single, "Piano Hands."This playful track switches tempo and structure as effortlessly as a Paul McCartney anthem, blending genres from the alternative baroque pop of Vampire Weekend or Fleet Foxes to the millennial psychedelia of LA Priest or Tame Impala. Soft Launch members all write, produce, and deftly interchange instruments throughout the recording process and live shows. Lead vocals come in various waves from Josh McClorey, Henry Pearce, Conor Price, and Ben Quinn, with Limmer steadying the Beach Boys-esque ship. "Piano Hands" showcases their versatility and energy, drawing on the strengths of each member. As the band puts it, "Piano Hands is an arm around the shoulder for people deep in thought and deep in debt." The music video for "Piano Hands" will premiere this Friday on YouTube.The quintet continues to attract large, enthusiastic crowds with their energetic live performances. Known for their dynamic stage presence and strong connection with fans, the band consistently delivers memorable shows. Their next headlining performance is scheduled for June 14th at Oslo, Hackney, which has already sold out. Following this, the band will participate in several summer festivals, including All Points East, where they will perform alongside renowned artists such as Gossip, Teenage Fanclub, and The Postal Service.Soft Launch's story is a serendipitous emergence rarely found in today's fast-paced, content-driven music industry. It's a classic case of being in the right place at the right time: five incredible musicians, genuine artists, who never intended to form a band, yet fit together harmoniously in a way that shouldn't be overlooked.



