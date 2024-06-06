Illuminati Hotties To Release New Album!





13. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) illuminati hotties, the project from musical mastermind and GRAMMY winning producer and engineer Sarah Tudzin, is back with her new album POWER, to be released on Hopeless Records on August 23rd.Since releasing her critically acclaimed album Let Me Do One More in 2020 Sarah Tudzin hasn't stopped. As an in-demand producer and engineer, she worked across records from boygenius, Weyes Blood, Speedy Ortiz, Cloud Nothings, and more, winning GRAMMY's carving out a name one of the most exciting new talents on the scene.But a new illuminati hotties album was always on the horizon and Tudzin is returning with her strongest and perhaps deepest set of songs with POWER. Now, she is sharing a new single "Didn't" featuring Cavetown, it follows the previously released "Can't Be Still."illuminati hotties will be hitting the road in September for a North American tour, all dates are listed below.TOUR DATES09/25 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room^*09/26 - San Diego, CA -Casbah^*09/28 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel^*09/29/24 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post^*10/01 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios^*10/02 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Cabaret^*10/03 - Seattle, WA - Neumos^*10/04 - Boise, ID - Neurolux^10/05 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court^10/06 - Denver, CO -Larimer Lounge^10/08 - St. Paul, MN -Turf Club^10/09 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium^10/10 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall^10/11 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary^10/12 -Toronto, ON -Longboat Hall^10/13 - Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufs^10/15 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showcase Lounge^10/16 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair^10/17 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church^10/18 - New York, NY -Bowery Ballroom^10/19 - Washington, DC - Black Cat^10/20 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall^10/22 - Nashville, TN - The End^10/23 - Atlanta, GA -The Masquerade (Purgatory)^10/26 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada^10/25 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia^10/27/24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)^10/29 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery^10/30 -Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge^11/01 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom^^ with Daffo*with Maddie RossTracklisting1. Can't Be Still2. I Would like, Still Love You3. Throw (Life Raft)4. Rot5. Falling In Love With Somebody Better6. The L7. Sleeping In8. Didn't (feat. Cavetown)9. You Are Not Who You Were10. What's The Fuzz11. YSL12. Power13. Everything Changes



