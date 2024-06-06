Elena Matei Explores Themes Of Love In 'Here For You'



Elena Matei's recent track showcases the singer's raw talent. "Here For You," written and produced by Elena Matei, Greg Shilling, and Stephen



Elena Matei is a singer-songwriter, as well as a highly decorated international supermodel who has been featured on the covers of notable magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Marie Claire, and Maxim. Matei has been exploring music since she was young, studying national folkloric styles and later transferring to a music school in Romania to pursue pop opera. Her modeling career was something that came as a surprise, having been discovered by an agent in New York at 16 and quickly signing with Elite Models. Throughout her career, Matei has worked with renowned brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, The Blonds, Kentina, Beach Bunny, Guess, and Revlon. Her modeling aided in launching her music career, lending her connections in the industry, including filmmaker, entrepreneur, and journalist Giselle Fernandez, Barbra Streisand, and producer

" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Up-and-coming artist Elena Matei has released her newest single, "Here For You," highlighting her broad range and passionate lyrics.Elena Matei's recent track showcases the singer's raw talent. "Here For You," written and produced by Elena Matei, Greg Shilling, and Stephen Santa Teresa, highlights themes of being in love and doing anything for that person to take away their pain. Matei says, "I'm here for you, Cry on my shoulder, I'll take your pain, Until it's all over," expressing deep feelings for another person and the need to make sure everything is okay. The accompanying music video, directed by Justin Thorne, depicts Matei in a large open field in different outfits, complementing the eloquence of the song itself. The music video allows the audience to really listen to the lyrics and find relatability in their own lives. "'I'm Here For You' is a song about the connection of souls," explains Elena Matei. "Love, respect, and hope. It's about true feelings between people who are still in love after many years and ignore each other's imperfections and keep going on even through the ups and downs and changes. It celebrates true love and friendship between lovers."Elena Matei is a singer-songwriter, as well as a highly decorated international supermodel who has been featured on the covers of notable magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Marie Claire, and Maxim. Matei has been exploring music since she was young, studying national folkloric styles and later transferring to a music school in Romania to pursue pop opera. Her modeling career was something that came as a surprise, having been discovered by an agent in New York at 16 and quickly signing with Elite Models. Throughout her career, Matei has worked with renowned brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, The Blonds, Kentina, Beach Bunny, Guess, and Revlon. Her modeling aided in launching her music career, lending her connections in the industry, including filmmaker, entrepreneur, and journalist Giselle Fernandez, Barbra Streisand, and producer David Foster. Elena Matei has established herself as a true artist with impressive vocal abilities and a drive and passion for her craft. The pop singer's unique background in music and modeling brings a different perspective to her music career, granting her the means to flourish as a new artist, with praise from Top 40 Charts, FEMMUSIC, People Magazine, and billboards in Times Square. Here For You " is a testament to Elena Matei's fervent love for music, the utter simplicity of the track allowing her sheer talent to shine through.



