RnB 08/06/2024

Dababy & Stunna 4 Vegas's "No Dribble" Joins Music Licensing, Inc.'s Portfolio

Dababy & Stunna 4 Vegas's "No Dribble" Joins Music Licensing, Inc.'s Portfolio
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (OTC: SONGD) is thrilled to announce its latest strategic move: the acquisition of a royalty-generating intellectual property stake in the hit track "NO DRIBBLE," performed by DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas. This acquisition underscores the company's dedication to expanding its portfolio with high-value assets.

"NO DRIBBLE" has captured widespread acclaim and attention, and through this acquisition, Music Licensing, Inc. is positioned to enjoy consistent revenue streams from various platforms.

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is a diversified holding company and the fifth public performance rights organization (PRO) formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works by notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sauce Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as artificial intelligence (A.I.) created music.
Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in Listerine "Mouthwash" Antiseptic and musical works by artists such as The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Elton John, Mike Posner, blackbear, Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Eric Bellinger, Ne-Yo, MoneyBagg Yo, Halsey, Desiigner, DaniLeigh, Rihanna, and numerous others.






