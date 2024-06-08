PMI Announces August 8 Concert To Benefit Connecticut's Military Veterans





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As part of its continued community support, Philip Morris International (PMI) announced a charity concert in Stamford, Conn., to benefit leading workforce development nonprofit Career Resources, Inc (CRI). Featuring three-time Grammy Award winner, producer, actor, and philanthropist Wyclef Jean, the concert will support CRI's work helping veterans advance their civilian careers via job training and workforce transition services. Wyclef is a long-time collaborator of PMI, having performed on behalf of the company at the Cannes Festival of Ideas, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos and United Nations General Assembly, and in several markets worldwide, including Milan, Italy. The concert will take place on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, as part of Downtown's Alive At Five summer concert series. In addition to a donation being made from PMI to support CRI, the company is also donating the artist fees for Wyclef's performance. In a first for the concert series, a text-to-donate campaign will be displayed on the stage throughout the concert, enabling audience members to donate directly to CRI."Partnering with communities on meaningful solutions is a core part of who we are as a company," said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President & Chief Corporate Citizenship Officer, PMI. "Contributing to a vibrant and thriving downtown is critical to ensuring Stamford is a place where we can grow, prosper, and attract the best talent from around the world. By working together with community-based groups, we aim to accelerate progress on vital issues across Connecticut and the United States.""Career Resources, Inc. is pleased to partner with PMI to help justice impacted individuals gain the skills necessary to secure employment and have an opportunity at the American Dream," said Scott K. Wilderman, President & CEO, Career Resources, Inc. "We are excited about the impact we will have together."Since moving its corporate headquarters to Stamford in 2022, PMI has established itself as a vital proponent of equity, job creation, and economic development. In addition to corporate giving, PMI employees are involved in the community through volunteerism, including via Person to Person, a nonprofit that provides essential services to residents of lower Fairfield County. PMI leaders are also giving back through membership on the boards of local nonprofits. For instance, Stacey Kennedy, President, Americas Region & CEO of PMI's U.S. business, serves on the board of AdvanceCT, while Troy Modlin, Vice President, State Government Affairs Officer U.S., sits on the board of the Stamford Partnership."When we chose Stamford as our home, we fully committed to being a partner in the community," said Stacey Kennedy, President, Americas Region & CEO of PMI's U.S. business. "By participating in a range of community organizations, we are working to ensure that our presence has a positive impact in Stamford, and across Connecticut."Caroline Simmons, Mayor of Stamford, reinforced PMI's role in Stamford sharing, "PMI is a key part of Stamford's vibrant and innovative business community. By supporting initiatives like the Stamford Parks Community Partnership, they are ensuring that investment in our city and its park system benefits all of its residents."Other recent corporate initiatives include committing $5 million to the Women's Business Development Council (WBDC), a groundbreaking organization that removes barriers that, for too long, have prevented women's full participation in Connecticut's entrepreneurial ecosystem. In addition, PMI is finalizing a partnership to help underwrite programming at Foundation House, a creative, philanthropic organization in Greenwich that develops initiatives to improve outcomes in mental health, environmental issues and social justice."PMI has come into the Stamford community and made an immediate and lasting positive impact," said David Kooris, President, Stamford Downtown. "We are grateful to have forged such a productive partnership with the company and are excited to bring the incomparable Wyclef Jean to the stage while also benefitting military veterans who have given so much to our nation and communities."PMI is a member or sponsor of several Connecticut-based organizations, including AdvanceCT, Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA), Connecticut Energy Marketers Association (CEMA), Connecticut Retail Merchants Association (CRMA), Connecticut Retail Network (CRA), Motor Transport Association of Connecticut (MTAC), Stamford Chamber of Commerce, Stamford Parks Community Partnership, and the Stamford Partnership.



