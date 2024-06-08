Slayer x Igloo Announce New Cooler Collection On International Day Of Slayer





After making some of the most brutal, breathtakingly aggressive, all-hell's-a-breaking-loose music ever created, being one of the four bands that defined an entire musical genre and being the band that other heavy acts are measured against and aspire to...after four decades, releasing 12 studio albums, multiple live recordings, compilations, live video and two box sets, playing nearly 3000 concerts in all corners of the world, receiving countless awards including five Grammy nominations and two Grammy awards, Gold records and other accolades...having its own exhibit in the Smithsonian Institute, gracing hundreds of magazine covers, experiencing the devastating loss of a founding brother, and even appearing on "The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On International Day of Slayer, Igloo announced an all-new Slayer Cooler Collection. Following the success of their previous collaborations, this new release channels some of Slayer's most loved albums onto Igloo's latest cooler and drinkware innovations."I've been a big fan of Slayer since the late '80s, having seen them live as early as 1991 at MSG in New York City up through their final tour in 2018. Like many other fans, it's hard to say which record is better, Reign in Blood or South of Heaven. Last year, we launched our Igloo partnership with the band by releasing a Reign in Blood-focused collection. So, this year, it only made sense for us to balance things out with a South of Heaven album art embellished all-black KoolTunes, which launches today on Igloocoolers.com. Then, we're releasing a broader collection in early August, including brand-new Slayer 16-ounce stainless steel cans, a novelty softside cooler and fresh inventory of last year's bestsellers," stated Jon Sinko, Global VP of Partnerships and Licensing at Igloo.Available 6/6, the Slayer South of Heaven KoolTunes, $174.99, is an all-black Playmate cooler (holds up to 26 cans) with wireless, water-resistant Bluetooth speakers and graphics showcasing the band's fourth studio album, South of Heaven.In August 2024, Igloo is releasing the Slayer Reign in Blood Sling, $34.99, a wearable 6-can single-barrel sling cooler bag. It features all-over artwork, an adjustable crossbody strap and Igloo's GRS (Global Recycled Standard) polyester exterior fabric made from recycled post-consumer and post-industrial materials.Rounding out the collection — also available August 2024 — are three 16-ounce stainless steel vacuum-insulated cans, $19.99 each, with long-lasting temperature retention, removable lids, sliders for easy sipping and built-in coasters. Each 16 Oz Can includes a Reign in Blood, South of Heaven or graveyard design. Shop the current Slayer x Igloo Cooler Collection — including upcoming releases — at igloocoolers.com/slayer.After making some of the most brutal, breathtakingly aggressive, all-hell's-a-breaking-loose music ever created, being one of the four bands that defined an entire musical genre and being the band that other heavy acts are measured against and aspire to...after four decades, releasing 12 studio albums, multiple live recordings, compilations, live video and two box sets, playing nearly 3000 concerts in all corners of the world, receiving countless awards including five Grammy nominations and two Grammy awards, Gold records and other accolades...having its own exhibit in the Smithsonian Institute, gracing hundreds of magazine covers, experiencing the devastating loss of a founding brother, and even appearing on "The Tonight Show," the Age of Slayer, one of the greatest thrash/metal/punk bands of this or any age, came to an end on November 30, 2019 when the band wrapped up its Final World Tour with two sold-out nights at the Los Angeles Forum. On its final tour, Slayer performed more than 140 shows in 20 countries and 40 U.S. states, and this fall, they announced a rare return to the stage as the headliners of three major festivals: Riot Fest, Louder Than Life and Aftershock.



