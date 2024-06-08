Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 08/06/2024

Glass Animals Release "A Tear In Space (Airlock)"

Hot Songs Around The World

End Of Beginning
DJO
225 entries in 22 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
193 entries in 22 charts
Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
128 entries in 25 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
152 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
422 entries in 26 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
183 entries in 16 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
223 entries in 25 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
549 entries in 25 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
171 entries in 2 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
194 entries in 24 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
271 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
236 entries in 16 charts
Glass Animals Release "A Tear In Space (Airlock)"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy and BRIT-nominated, platinum-selling British band Glass Animals release new single "A Tear In Space (Airlock)" from their highly anticipated fourth studio album I Love You So F___ing Much. ILYSFM is an album about love in all its shapes and forms. "A Tear In Space (Airlock)" explores a love that is all consuming, forcing you to bend and stretch yourself around the other person to the point where you lose yourself, stretched so thin, squashed so small you are almost invisible. It is about control and dominance and the pleasure/pain of abandoning yourself to someone else's desires. It also touches on the wider themes of scale and perspective that the album plays with - after all, what is a tear in space? So small that it is insignificant and yet so vast to the person shedding it. From a tiny teardrop in an airlock to a vast galaxy, I Love You So F___ing Much is an expansive, record with retro-futuristic production that travels in and out of the "shapelessness of love", set to be released on 19 July 2024.

On creating the video for "A Tear In Space (Airlock)", directors Taylor Fauntleroy and Drew Kirsch say: "This concept really began with Dave's idea to get himself in a wind tunnel and throw things at him, which sounded great until we realised we might kill him and/or get sued. That led to us to really work to visualise the emotional experience of A Tear in Space and find abstract techniques to tell this story which is about trying to get close to someone who's pushing you away and tugging and pulling at you until you lose your identity entirely. We did also get to throw some things at Dave which was a highlight."

Dave adds, "The roses, the dining table, the candles and the suit are all symbols of love and care. All juxtaposed by a big cold scientific machine made of blades that can only blow things away and destroy. The blades get faster as you get closer. It peels the layers off you until there are none left, and then it stretches you and pulls you apart until you're obliterated. The irony I guess is that even if you do manage to push through the wind and make it to the core of the beast, it just chops you to bits anyway!"






