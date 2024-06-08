Glass Animals Release "A Tear In Space (Airlock)"





Dave adds, "The roses, the dining table, the candles and the suit are all symbols of love and care. All juxtaposed by a big cold scientific machine made of blades that can only blow things away and destroy. The blades get faster as you get closer. It peels the layers off you until there are none left, and then it stretches you and pulls you apart until you're obliterated. The irony I guess is that even if you do manage to push through the wind and make it to the core of the beast, it just chops you to bits anyway!" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy and BRIT-nominated, platinum-selling British band Glass Animals release new single "A Tear In Space (Airlock)" from their highly anticipated fourth studio album I Love You So F___ing Much. ILYSFM is an album about love in all its shapes and forms. "A Tear In Space (Airlock)" explores a love that is all consuming, forcing you to bend and stretch yourself around the other person to the point where you lose yourself, stretched so thin, squashed so small you are almost invisible. It is about control and dominance and the pleasure/pain of abandoning yourself to someone else's desires. It also touches on the wider themes of scale and perspective that the album plays with - after all, what is a tear in space? So small that it is insignificant and yet so vast to the person shedding it. From a tiny teardrop in an airlock to a vast galaxy, I Love You So F___ing Much is an expansive, record with retro-futuristic production that travels in and out of the "shapelessness of love", set to be released on 19 July 2024.On creating the video for "A Tear In Space (Airlock)", directors Taylor Fauntleroy and Drew Kirsch say: "This concept really began with Dave's idea to get himself in a wind tunnel and throw things at him, which sounded great until we realised we might kill him and/or get sued. That led to us to really work to visualise the emotional experience of A Tear in Space and find abstract techniques to tell this story which is about trying to get close to someone who's pushing you away and tugging and pulling at you until you lose your identity entirely. We did also get to throw some things at Dave which was a highlight."Dave adds, "The roses, the dining table, the candles and the suit are all symbols of love and care. All juxtaposed by a big cold scientific machine made of blades that can only blow things away and destroy. The blades get faster as you get closer. It peels the layers off you until there are none left, and then it stretches you and pulls you apart until you're obliterated. The irony I guess is that even if you do manage to push through the wind and make it to the core of the beast, it just chops you to bits anyway!"



