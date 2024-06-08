Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 08/06/2024

Bon Jovi Releases New Album 'Forever' Out Now

Hot Songs Around The World

Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
126 entries in 25 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
143 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
414 entries in 26 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
178 entries in 15 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
215 entries in 25 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
225 entries in 22 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
185 entries in 22 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
545 entries in 25 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
171 entries in 2 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
194 entries in 24 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
270 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
236 entries in 16 charts
Bon Jovi Releases New Album 'Forever' Out Now
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BON JOVI, Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, and one of history's most iconic acts, releases their 16th studio album, FOREVER, out now via Island Records. "This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi," said Jon Bon Jovi.

To celebrate the release, 21 Sunrise Records locations will launch the Bon Jovi 'Shop in Shops' with exclusive features including limited edition CDs, vinyl, and merch products.

In conjunction with this year's 66th annual Grammy Awards, Jon Bon Jovi was named 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year and was honored with an all-star tribute concert at the L.A. Convention Center featuring Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Melissa Etheridge, Sammy Hagar, Jason Isbell, Jelly Roll, Pat Monahan of Train, and many others. Additionally, in honor of BON JOVI's 40th anniversary year, the band released a career-spanning four-part docu-series on HULU, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which was directed by Gotham Chopra and premiered at SXSW.

BON JOVI: FOREVER - track listing
Legendary
We Made It Look Easy
Living Proof
Waves
Seeds
Kiss The Bride
The People's House
Walls Of Jericho
I Wrote You A Song
Living In Paradise
My First Guitar
Hollow Man

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone, Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0081811 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0041980743408203 secs