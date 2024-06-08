Bon Jovi Releases New Album 'Forever' Out Now





BON JOVI: FOREVER - track listing

Legendary

We Made It Look Easy

Living Proof

Waves

Seeds

Kiss The Bride

I Wrote You A Song

Living In Paradise

My First Guitar

Hollow Man



Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BON JOVI, Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, and one of history's most iconic acts, releases their 16th studio album, FOREVER, out now via Island Records. "This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi," said Jon Bon Jovi.To celebrate the release, 21 Sunrise Records locations will launch the Bon Jovi 'Shop in Shops' with exclusive features including limited edition CDs, vinyl, and merch products.In conjunction with this year's 66th annual Grammy Awards, Jon Bon Jovi was named 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year and was honored with an all-star tribute concert at the L.A. Convention Center featuring Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Melissa Etheridge, Sammy Hagar, Jason Isbell, Jelly Roll, Pat Monahan of Train, and many others. Additionally, in honor of BON JOVI's 40th anniversary year, the band released a career-spanning four-part docu-series on HULU, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which was directed by Gotham Chopra and premiered at SXSW.BON JOVI: FOREVER - track listingLegendaryWe Made It Look EasyLiving ProofWavesSeedsKiss The BrideThe People's House Walls Of JerichoI Wrote You A SongLiving In ParadiseMy First GuitarHollow ManOver an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone, Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.



