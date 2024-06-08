Swedish House Mafia Drops Highly Anticipated New Single "Lioness" Ft. Niki & The Dove

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Iconic GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum electronic supergroup Swedish House Mafia have released their newest single "Lioness" feat. Nikki & The Dove via Republic Records - listen here. "Lioness" has been highly anticipated by fans since the record's live premiere in 2023. Most recently, Swedish House Mafia played the single during their exclusive, one night only show at the Brooklyn Mirage. "Lioness" combines Swedish House Mafia's signature energetic beats with the track's euphoric melody.
Prior to "Lioness," Swedish House Mafia's latest single "Ray Of Solar" was released in August. The angelic dance-ready song continues Swedish House Mafia's nearly 15-year long journey of pushing boundaries and redefining electronic music.
Swedish House Mafia will be playing an array of international music festivals this summer including Garorock Festival, Panama Open Air Festival, Lucca Summer Festival, Untold Festival and Findings Festival in addition to their highly anticipated Ushuaïa Ibiza Residency. The historic six week residency kicks off on July 21st and the group will play every Sunday through August 25th. See below for full routing of upcoming shows.
In 2008, a trio of individual artists, DJs, and producers united to unassumingly break every rule in electronic music. Ensconced in flames, Swedish House Mafia - Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Axwell - infused house music with swaggering hip-hop beat-craft, rock 'n' roll attitude, and big screen-worthy grandeur brought to life on stage with one legendary live show after another. Ushering dance music culture out of the warehouses and clubs and into arenas and stadiums on an unrivaled scale, it would be nearly impossible to imagine how the genre might've shaken out without them. They became the first electronic act to headline (and sell out) Madison Square Garden in 2011 and the first to grace the main stage at Coachella in 2012. They garnered two consecutive GRAMMY nominations in the category of "Best Dance Recording" for the platinum "Save the World" in 2012 and quintuple-platinum Hot 100 Top 10 hit "Don't You Worry Child" in 2013. Rolling Stone described their meteoric rise as "redefining rave culture," and NME christened them "the rockstars of the dance music world." The marathon record-breaking One Last Tour paved the way for a five-year break before they returned as surprise headliners of Ultra Music Festival's 20th anniversary in 2018. Following the Save The World Reunion Tour a year later, this holy trinity of electronic music gods focused on the one thing they hadn't done yet, making their 2022 full-length debut album Paradise Again [Republic Records]. Their return was announced with the cover of Billboard and garnered immediate press and a late-night television performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon followed with a trending hit "A Moth To A Flame" featuring The Weeknd. Upon arrival, it bowed in the Top 10 of seven global charts, seizing #1 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and #1 on the UK Dance Albums Chart. Moreover, it attracted some of the highest critical praise of the group's storied career thus far from Pitchfork, NME, and more. It only hints at more to come.