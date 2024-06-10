"Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken" Docuseries To Premiere July 9, 2024





Paramount+ today announced that the two-part docuseries MELISSA ETHERIDGE: I'M NOT BROKEN will premiere on the service on Tuesday, July 9 in the U.S. and Canada and on Wednesday, July 10 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Directed by Brian Morrow and Amy Scott, the series centers around the Grammy-Award-winning rockstar and activist who penned an original song inspired by letters she received from incarcerated women in her Kansas hometown. MELISSA ETHERIDGE: I'M NOT BROKEN will make its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Film & TV Festival with tickets available for purchase now.MELISSA ETHERIDGE: I'M NOT BROKEN tells an inspiring story of healing and transcendence through the power of music when five female residents from the Topeka Correctional Facility, a women's prison in Kansas, write letters to Etheridge that she then uses as inspiration to create and perform an original song for them. Having recently lost her son to opioids, Etheridge works to understand and interrupt the cycle of addiction while connecting with these women who, so often, are forgotten by society.Additionally, the docuseries explores themes of female incarceration, redemption, substance abuse, generational trauma, grief and healing. With female incarceration rates up 700 percent since 1980, Etheridge bonds with the women through the conduit of music as an act of empathy, understanding and hope. Learn more about how to help incarcerated women through the Women's Prison Association. WPA empowers women to redefine their lives and is dedicated to every woman's freedom, safety, and independence. Visit WPAonline.org for more.MELISSA ETHERIDGE: I'M NOT BROKEN is directed by Brian Morrow and Amy Scott and produced by Jonathan Lynch for Shark Pig Studios. Executive producers include Kathy Rivkin Daum and William Kennedy for BMG Films, Deb Klein for Primary Wave Music, Bruce Gillmer and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios and Melissa Etheridge.




