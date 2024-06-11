Charli XCX Releases 'Brat And It's The Same But There's Three More Songs So It's Not'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Charli XCX today releases 'Brat and it's the same but there's three more songs so it's not'.
The deluxe version of Brat contains three additional songs, 'Hello goodbye', 'Guess' and 'Spring breakers', and follows hot on the heels of the release of Charli's critically acclaimed sixth studio album last week. You can purchase and stream 'Brat and it's the same but there's three more songs so it's not' HERE: https://amzn.to/45eJcf3
After a fearless campaign that has seen Charli cause roadblocks around the world with her pop-up 'PARTYGIRL' DJ sets, break the internet with viral videos and single reworks featuring the likes of Addison Rae, Robyn, Yung Lean, Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, Rachel Sennot and Skream & Benga and introduce a new tone of green to the cultural lexicon, her eagerly awaited album finally arrived last Friday to a fanfare of acclaim.
In a slew of striking five star reviews, The Guardian lavish praise on the "insecurity-obliterating anthems by pop's most human superstar", DORK label the album "an in-your-face instant cult classic" and DIY applaud it as "an exhilarating ode to the multiple facets of club culture that have formed the foundations for everything Charli has become over the best part of two decades''. In addition, the plethora of doting reviews see Rolling Stone commend BRAT as "a confessional LP that never loses its energy" and Financial Times brand the record "one of her best".
To celebrate the release of 'BRAT' on Friday, Charli brought her now infamous 'PARTYGIRL' club night to London's HERE at The Outernet for a back to back performance from Charli, A. G. Cook, George Daniel
and Finn Keane, with a special surprise appearance from Shygirl.
The new album 'BRAT' includes the hit single 'Von dutch' - the brash and synth heavy first taste of the record - alongside recent releases 'Club classics', 'B2b' and '360'. In addition, Charli has released a selection of viral reworks of the singles from 'BRAT' including 'The von dutch remix with addison rae and a. g. cook' and 'The 360 remix with robyn and yung lean'.
In support of 'BRAT', Charli will be embarking on her biggest ever headline shows in arenas throughout the UK in November and December as well as teaming up with longtime collaborator Troye Sivan
for their highly anticipated co-headline US arena tour 'Charli XCX & Troye Sivan
Present: Sweat', including a newly announced second show at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles due to phenomenal demand.
Charli threw a momentous Boiler Room in New York's Brooklyn in February to launch the 'BRAT' campaign with A. G. Cook, George
Daniel, Finn Keane
and Doss. The show broke the record for the most ever RSVPs to a Boiler Room event, with over 40k people registering to attend. Featuring special guest appearances from the likes of Addison Rae and Julia Fox, the show has easily become one of the viral moments of the year.
Alongside her new album, Charli has been working on multiple film & TV projects following the breakout success of her Barbie soundtrack contribution 'Speed Drive' last year. She is co-executive producing the score for the A24 film 'Mother Mary' with Jack Antonoff and also producing original music for Benito Skinner's series 'Overcompensating' on Prime Video. In addition, Charli will star in the Daniel
Goldhaber remake of 1978 cult horror film 'Faces of Death'.
Avant-pop and electronic superstar Charli XCX
has become an iconic figure in the arts, having helped expand the landscape of popular music over the last decade by seamlessly traversing the underground and mainstream with her artistic output. Over the course of a trailblazing career, the multi-hyphenate creative has earned critical acclaim for her innovative style and entrepreneurial spirit and seen her forward-thinking approach reshape pop culture in the process.
Her lasting impact was cemented last year when Charli was honoured with the Visionary Award at the annual Ivor Novellos in London, while she also received the Powerhouse Award at Billboard's Women In Music
ceremony in March and the ASCAP Global Impact Award last month.
'Brat and it's the same but there's three more songs so it's not' Tracklist:
360
Club classics
Sympathy is a knife
I might say something stupid
Talk talk
Von dutch
Everything
is romantic
Rewind
So I
Girl, so confusing
Apple
B2b
Mean girls
I think about it all the time
365
Hello goodbye
Guess
Spring
breakers
Charli XCX
2024 Tour Dates:
Tue 11/06/24 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Paramount (Live) - Sold Out
Wed 12/06/24 - Chicago, IL - Radius (Live) - Sold Out
Sat 15/06/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine (Live) - Sold Out
Wed 19/06/24 - Mexico City, Mexico - Club Loo Loo (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) - Sold Out
Fri 21/06/24 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Club Zig (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) - Sold Out
Fri 28/05/24 - Somerset, UK - Glastonbury Festival (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) - Sold Out
Sat 14/09/24 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars
Arena
Mon 16/09/24 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell
Wed 18/09/24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri 20/09/24 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Mon 23/09/24 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden - Sold Out
Wed 25/09/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Thu 26/09/24 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Sat 28/09/24 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - Sold Out
Mon 30/09/24 - Chicago, IL - United Center - Sold Out
Wed 02/10/24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Thu 03/10/24 - Atlanta, GA - State
Farm Arena
Sat 05/10/24 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Sun 06/10/24 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Wed 09/10/24 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Fri 11/10/24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sun 13/10/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Tue 15/10/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum - Sold Out
Wed 16/10/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Fri 18/10/24 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Sun 20/10/24 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center - Sold Out
Tue 22/10/24 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Wed 23/10/24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Wed 27/11/24 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live Arena
Thu 28/11/24 - London, UK - The O2
Fri 29/11/24 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
Mon 02/12/24 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena
www.charlixcx.com/tour