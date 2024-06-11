Charli XCX Releases 'Brat And It's The Same But There's Three More Songs So It's Not'



The deluxe version of Brat contains three additional songs, 'Hello goodbye', 'Guess' and 'Spring breakers', and follows hot on the heels of the release of Charli's critically acclaimed sixth studio album last week. You can purchase and stream 'Brat and it's the same but there's three more songs so it's not' HERE: https://amzn.to/45eJcf3



After a fearless campaign that has seen Charli cause roadblocks around the world with her pop-up 'PARTYGIRL' DJ sets, break the internet with viral videos and single reworks featuring the likes of Addison Rae, Robyn, Yung Lean, Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, Rachel Sennot and Skream & Benga and introduce a new tone of green to the cultural lexicon, her eagerly awaited album finally arrived last Friday to a fanfare of acclaim.



In a slew of striking five star reviews, The Guardian lavish praise on the "insecurity-obliterating anthems by pop's most human superstar", DORK label the album "an in-your-face instant cult classic" and DIY applaud it as "an exhilarating ode to the multiple facets of club culture that have formed the foundations for everything Charli has become over the best part of two decades''. In addition, the plethora of doting reviews see Rolling Stone commend BRAT as "a confessional LP that never loses its energy" and Financial Times brand the record "one of her best".



To celebrate the release of 'BRAT' on Friday, Charli brought her now infamous 'PARTYGIRL' club night to London's HERE at The Outernet for a back to back performance from Charli, A. G. Cook,



The new album 'BRAT' includes the hit single 'Von dutch' - the brash and synth heavy first taste of the record - alongside recent releases 'Club classics', 'B2b' and '360'. In addition, Charli has released a selection of viral reworks of the singles from 'BRAT' including 'The von dutch remix with addison rae and a. g. cook' and 'The 360 remix with robyn and yung lean'.



In support of 'BRAT', Charli will be embarking on her biggest ever headline shows in arenas throughout the UK in November and December as well as teaming up with longtime collaborator



Charli threw a momentous Boiler Room in New York's Brooklyn in February to launch the 'BRAT' campaign with A. G. Cook,



Alongside her new album, Charli has been working on multiple film & TV projects following the breakout success of her Barbie soundtrack contribution 'Speed Drive' last year. She is co-executive producing the score for the A24 film 'Mother Mary' with Jack Antonoff and also producing original music for Benito Skinner's series 'Overcompensating' on Prime Video. In addition, Charli will star in the



Avant-pop and electronic superstar



Her lasting impact was cemented last year when Charli was honoured with the Visionary Award at the annual Ivor Novellos in London, while she also received the Powerhouse Award at Billboard's Women In



'Brat and it's the same but there's three more songs so it's not' Tracklist:

360

Club classics

Sympathy is a knife

I might say something stupid

Talk talk

Von dutch



Rewind

So I

Girl, so confusing

Apple

B2b

Mean girls

I think about it all the time

365

Hello goodbye

Guess







Tue 11/06/24 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Paramount (Live) - Sold Out

Wed 12/06/24 - Chicago, IL - Radius (Live) - Sold Out

Sat 15/06/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine (Live) - Sold Out

Wed 19/06/24 - Mexico City, Mexico - Club Loo Loo (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) - Sold Out

Fri 21/06/24 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Club Zig (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) - Sold Out

Fri 28/05/24 - Somerset, UK - Glastonbury Festival (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) - Sold Out

Sat 14/09/24 - Detroit, MI -

Mon 16/09/24 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

Wed 18/09/24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri 20/09/24 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Mon 23/09/24 - New York, NY - Madison

Wed 25/09/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Thu 26/09/24 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Sat 28/09/24 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - Sold Out

Mon 30/09/24 - Chicago, IL - United Center - Sold Out

Wed 02/10/24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Thu 03/10/24 - Atlanta, GA -

Sat 05/10/24 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Sun 06/10/24 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Wed 09/10/24 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Fri 11/10/24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sun 13/10/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Tue 15/10/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum - Sold Out

Wed 16/10/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Fri 18/10/24 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Sun 20/10/24 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center - Sold Out

Tue 22/10/24 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Wed 23/10/24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Wed 27/11/24 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live Arena

Thu 28/11/24 - London, UK - The O2

Fri 29/11/24 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

Mon 02/12/24 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena

www.charlixcx.com/tour New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Charli XCX today releases 'Brat and it's the same but there's three more songs so it's not'.The deluxe version of Brat contains three additional songs, 'Hello goodbye', 'Guess' and 'Spring breakers', and follows hot on the heels of the release of Charli's critically acclaimed sixth studio album last week. You can purchase and stream 'Brat and it's the same but there's three more songs so it's not' HERE: https://amzn.to/45eJcf3After a fearless campaign that has seen Charli cause roadblocks around the world with her pop-up 'PARTYGIRL' DJ sets, break the internet with viral videos and single reworks featuring the likes of Addison Rae, Robyn, Yung Lean, Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, Rachel Sennot and Skream & Benga and introduce a new tone of green to the cultural lexicon, her eagerly awaited album finally arrived last Friday to a fanfare of acclaim.In a slew of striking five star reviews, The Guardian lavish praise on the "insecurity-obliterating anthems by pop's most human superstar", DORK label the album "an in-your-face instant cult classic" and DIY applaud it as "an exhilarating ode to the multiple facets of club culture that have formed the foundations for everything Charli has become over the best part of two decades''. In addition, the plethora of doting reviews see Rolling Stone commend BRAT as "a confessional LP that never loses its energy" and Financial Times brand the record "one of her best".To celebrate the release of 'BRAT' on Friday, Charli brought her now infamous 'PARTYGIRL' club night to London's HERE at The Outernet for a back to back performance from Charli, A. G. Cook, George Daniel and Finn Keane, with a special surprise appearance from Shygirl.The new album 'BRAT' includes the hit single 'Von dutch' - the brash and synth heavy first taste of the record - alongside recent releases 'Club classics', 'B2b' and '360'. In addition, Charli has released a selection of viral reworks of the singles from 'BRAT' including 'The von dutch remix with addison rae and a. g. cook' and 'The 360 remix with robyn and yung lean'.In support of 'BRAT', Charli will be embarking on her biggest ever headline shows in arenas throughout the UK in November and December as well as teaming up with longtime collaborator Troye Sivan for their highly anticipated co-headline US arena tour 'Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat', including a newly announced second show at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles due to phenomenal demand.Charli threw a momentous Boiler Room in New York's Brooklyn in February to launch the 'BRAT' campaign with A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Finn Keane and Doss. The show broke the record for the most ever RSVPs to a Boiler Room event, with over 40k people registering to attend. Featuring special guest appearances from the likes of Addison Rae and Julia Fox, the show has easily become one of the viral moments of the year.Alongside her new album, Charli has been working on multiple film & TV projects following the breakout success of her Barbie soundtrack contribution 'Speed Drive' last year. She is co-executive producing the score for the A24 film 'Mother Mary' with Jack Antonoff and also producing original music for Benito Skinner's series 'Overcompensating' on Prime Video. In addition, Charli will star in the Daniel Goldhaber remake of 1978 cult horror film 'Faces of Death'.Avant-pop and electronic superstar Charli XCX has become an iconic figure in the arts, having helped expand the landscape of popular music over the last decade by seamlessly traversing the underground and mainstream with her artistic output. Over the course of a trailblazing career, the multi-hyphenate creative has earned critical acclaim for her innovative style and entrepreneurial spirit and seen her forward-thinking approach reshape pop culture in the process.Her lasting impact was cemented last year when Charli was honoured with the Visionary Award at the annual Ivor Novellos in London, while she also received the Powerhouse Award at Billboard's Women In Music ceremony in March and the ASCAP Global Impact Award last month.'Brat and it's the same but there's three more songs so it's not' Tracklist:360Club classicsSympathy is a knifeI might say something stupidTalk talkVon dutch Everything is romanticRewindSo IGirl, so confusingAppleB2bMean girlsI think about it all the time365Hello goodbyeGuess Spring breakers Charli XCX 2024 Tour Dates:Tue 11/06/24 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Paramount (Live) - Sold OutWed 12/06/24 - Chicago, IL - Radius (Live) - Sold OutSat 15/06/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine (Live) - Sold OutWed 19/06/24 - Mexico City, Mexico - Club Loo Loo (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) - Sold OutFri 21/06/24 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Club Zig (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) - Sold OutFri 28/05/24 - Somerset, UK - Glastonbury Festival (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) - Sold OutSat 14/09/24 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaMon 16/09/24 - Montreal, QC - Place BellWed 18/09/24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaFri 20/09/24 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide ArenaMon 23/09/24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - Sold OutWed 25/09/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterThu 26/09/24 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank ArenaSat 28/09/24 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - Sold OutMon 30/09/24 - Chicago, IL - United Center - Sold OutWed 02/10/24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone ArenaThu 03/10/24 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm ArenaSat 05/10/24 - Miami, FL - Kaseya CenterSun 06/10/24 - Orlando, FL - Kia CenterWed 09/10/24 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines CenterFri 11/10/24 - Denver, CO - Ball ArenaSun 13/10/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint CenterTue 15/10/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum - Sold OutWed 16/10/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia ForumFri 18/10/24 - San Diego, CA - Viejas ArenaSun 20/10/24 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center - Sold OutTue 22/10/24 - Portland, OR - Moda CenterWed 23/10/24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaWed 27/11/24 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live ArenaThu 28/11/24 - London, UK - The O2Fri 29/11/24 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World ArenaMon 02/12/24 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arenawww.charlixcx.com/tour



