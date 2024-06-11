Richard Hawley Debuts Top 5 On UK Albums Chart!





Described by The Sunday Times as "a romantic career peak", the album features 12 songs that further confirm his place as one of the finest songwriters of his generation, in a hugely successful recording career approaching 25 years.



On Instagram, Hawley shared a statement with his fans: "Thank you for all the love & support for this record. It's been an amazing thing to witness so many of you connecting with and sharing the music. We're so glad to see that you're all enjoying this latest Hawley offering!"



Hawley first made his name as guitarist for The Longpigs and later Pulp. As a solo musician, he has released nine studio albums. He has collaborated with Lisa Marie Presley, Shakespears Sister, Arctic Monkeys, Manic Street Preachers, Elbow, Duane Eddy and Paul Weller. With his music deeply rooted in his hometown of Sheffield, Hawley has 'national treasure' status in the UK.

