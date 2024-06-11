Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 11/06/2024

Richard Hawley Debuts Top 5 On UK Albums Chart!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In an impressive chart week, Richard Hawley's latest album, In This City They Call You Love, has landed at number 5 on the UK Albums Chart and Number One on the Vinyl Chart.

Described by The Sunday Times as "a romantic career peak", the album features 12 songs that further confirm his place as one of the finest songwriters of his generation, in a hugely successful recording career approaching 25 years.

On Instagram, Hawley shared a statement with his fans: "Thank you for all the love & support for this record. It's been an amazing thing to witness so many of you connecting with and sharing the music. We're so glad to see that you're all enjoying this latest Hawley offering!"

Hawley first made his name as guitarist for The Longpigs and later Pulp. As a solo musician, he has released nine studio albums. He has collaborated with Lisa Marie Presley, Shakespears Sister, Arctic Monkeys, Manic Street Preachers, Elbow, Duane Eddy and Paul Weller. With his music deeply rooted in his hometown of Sheffield, Hawley has 'national treasure' status in the UK.
BMG is the proud label and publishing home of Richard Hawley and also released his last solo record, 2019's Futher.






