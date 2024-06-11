BMG Outlines New Structure For US Frontline Recorded Music Teams





The new structure, reorganized across marketing and streaming resources, is designed to provide BMG artist partners more tailored expertise and service.



JoJamie Hahr, Executive Vice President, Recorded Music, BMG Nashville, will oversee all day-to-day management of Nashville powerhouse BBR



Based in Los Angeles, Dan Gill, Executive Vice President, Recorded Music, West Coast, joined BMG in 2014 following the acquisition of Vagrant Records. Over the past decade, he has helped to build BMG's new recordings business with chart-topping success from blink-182, LP, 5 Seconds of Summer, and



BMG's upcoming releases include albums from YG, Chief Keef, Logic, Wiz Khalifa,



Cyndi Lynott, Senior Vice President, Marketing, will lead BMG's recorded frontline Pop strategy with a roster of artists including recently signed new deals with



Sean Heydorn, Senior Vice President, Rise Records, will now lead recorded frontline Rock, including pioneering metal and hard rock label Rise Records (Angels & Airwaves, Dance Gavin Dance, Of Mice & Men, PVRIS, Sleeping With Sirens). He will oversee the signing and development of new and established artists, as well as BMG's Rock roster including Godsmack, Lenny Kravitz, Polyphia, Spiritbox, and Sum 41. Joining BMG in 2015, following the acquisition of Rise Records, Heydorn relocated to Los Angeles in 2019. He reports directly to Dan Gill.



Tim Reid, Senior Vice President, Repertoire & Marketing, is responsible for leading the development and focus of R&B/Hip-Hop, and oversees LA-based Hip-Hop/Rap label RBC Records (Chief Keef, Mick Jenkins, Run the Jewels). Recent signings include multi-Platinum rappers



Shane Cosme, Senior Vice President, International Marketing, will serve as the point person responsible for all marketing efforts of outbound global releases from the US-based repertoire to BMG's international territories. Cosme joined BMG in 2018 to oversee international projects from



Jecoure Lamothe, Vice President, A&R and Marketing, oversees the day-to-day operations for Hip-Hop/Rap label RBC Records. With an artist roster of releases from SAVAGE GA$P, Run The Jewels, Mick Jenkins, and Brotha Lynch Hung (Master P, Tech N9ne), longtime RBC recording artist



Based in Miami, Zarah Ortiz, Vice President, Repertoire & Campaign Management, will now oversee the developing LATAM repertoire strategy in Mexico and Brazil. She reports to Jon Loba.



In Canada, Bryan Columbus now joins BMG as its newly appointed VP, Recorded New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG has announced its US Frontline Recorded organizational structure following the newly implemented BMG Next strategy. Under the new structure, Jon Loba, President, Frontline Recordings, BMG North America, will now assume the role of President, Frontline Recordings, The Americas, and lead a team of executives across the US (Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville), Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. The label group will be responsible for overseeing new music releases across a wide range of genres including Pop, Rock, R&B/Hip-Hop, Country, and Latin.The new structure, reorganized across marketing and streaming resources, is designed to provide BMG artist partners more tailored expertise and service.JoJamie Hahr, Executive Vice President, Recorded Music, BMG Nashville, will oversee all day-to-day management of Nashville powerhouse BBR Music Group and its imprints Broken Bow Records (Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch), Stoney Creek Records (Jelly Roll, Parmalee), and Wheelhouse Records (Blanco Brown, Chayce Beckham, Elvie Shane, HunterGirl). Hahr joined BMG in 2017 following the acquisition of BBR Music Group and will continue to report to Jon Loba.Based in Los Angeles, Dan Gill, Executive Vice President, Recorded Music, West Coast, joined BMG in 2014 following the acquisition of Vagrant Records. Over the past decade, he has helped to build BMG's new recordings business with chart-topping success from blink-182, LP, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Janet Jackson, among others. Gill will oversee BMG's recorded music genre leads for Pop, Rock, R&B/Hip-Hop, and international outbound repertoire. He reports directly to Jon Loba.BMG's upcoming releases include albums from YG, Chief Keef, Logic, Wiz Khalifa, Kiana Lede, Polyphia, and Spiritbox, as well as promising developing artists Jamie Miller, Emmy Meli, Corbyn Besson, and Haven Madison.Cyndi Lynott, Senior Vice President, Marketing, will lead BMG's recorded frontline Pop strategy with a roster of artists including recently signed new deals with New Kids on the Block, Emmy Meli, Jamie Miller, and The Script. Lynott has previously overseen album releases from 5 Seconds of Summer, Avril Lavigne, Evanescence, Jason Mraz, Jennifer Lopez, Lindsey Stirling, MONSTA X and Slash. Joining BMG in 2018, Lynott was promoted to SVP, Marketing in 2021. Based in Los Angeles, she reports directly to Dan Gill.Sean Heydorn, Senior Vice President, Rise Records, will now lead recorded frontline Rock, including pioneering metal and hard rock label Rise Records (Angels & Airwaves, Dance Gavin Dance, Of Mice & Men, PVRIS, Sleeping With Sirens). He will oversee the signing and development of new and established artists, as well as BMG's Rock roster including Godsmack, Lenny Kravitz, Polyphia, Spiritbox, and Sum 41. Joining BMG in 2015, following the acquisition of Rise Records, Heydorn relocated to Los Angeles in 2019. He reports directly to Dan Gill.Tim Reid, Senior Vice President, Repertoire & Marketing, is responsible for leading the development and focus of R&B/Hip-Hop, and oversees LA-based Hip-Hop/Rap label RBC Records (Chief Keef, Mick Jenkins, Run the Jewels). Recent signings include multi-Platinum rappers Wiz Khalifa and YG, R&B singer Kiana Lede, and Grammy-nominated artist-producer Terrace Martin and his Sounds of Crenshaw imprint. A longtime BMG executive, Reid joined BMG in 2014. Based in Nashville, Reid reports directly to Dan Gill.Shane Cosme, Senior Vice President, International Marketing, will serve as the point person responsible for all marketing efforts of outbound global releases from the US-based repertoire to BMG's international territories. Cosme joined BMG in 2018 to oversee international projects from Blanco Brown, Curtis Waters, KSI, and Run The Jewels. Promoted to SVP, International Marketing in 2021, he has since led campaigns for 5 Seconds of Summer, Jamie Miller, LP, MONSTA X, Sum 41, and YG. Based in Los Angeles, he reports directly to Dan Gill.Jecoure Lamothe, Vice President, A&R and Marketing, oversees the day-to-day operations for Hip-Hop/Rap label RBC Records. With an artist roster of releases from SAVAGE GA$P, Run The Jewels, Mick Jenkins, and Brotha Lynch Hung (Master P, Tech N9ne), longtime RBC recording artist Chief Keef recently released his new collaborative mixtape with Mike WiLL Made-It DIRTY NACHOS and highly anticipated album Almighty So 2. Based in Los Angeles, Lamothe joined BMG in 2018 following BMG's acquisition of RBC Records. He reports directly to Tim Reid.Based in Miami, Zarah Ortiz, Vice President, Repertoire & Campaign Management, will now oversee the developing LATAM repertoire strategy in Mexico and Brazil. She reports to Jon Loba.In Canada, Bryan Columbus now joins BMG as its newly appointed VP, Recorded Music tasked with leading the company's frontline recording efforts from its office in Toronto. He reports to Jon Loba.



