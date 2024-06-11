Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 11/06/2024

Dennis DiChiaro Receives Two New Josie Award Nominations

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In 2024 alone Dennis has accumulated 3 number 1 hits and is climbing in popularity and in the charts around the world...

He has been nominated for both 'Songwriter of The Year' and Dennis DiChiaro & The West Nashville Orchestra for "Best Rock Song By A Band" by The Josie Awards where he is also a past songwriter award winner at The Josie Awards.

The Josie Music Awards are the most respected, revered Award, and prestigious event & association in the independent music industry. This year the Josie Music Awards are celebrating their 10th year anniversary at The Grand Ole Opry.

The Josie Awards honors all genres of music. They tribute songwriters, vocalists, performers, entertainers, music videos, albums, songs, music industry professionals and many other categories of independent music. Their panel of judges include musicians and music industry professionals.

Colt Records was started back in September 1998 by J.K. Coltrain and has had numerous #1 singles and has won awards as Indie Record Label of The Year in 2016, Best Country Album of The Year by The Texas CMA, 3 time Colorado CMA Album of The Years Awards and The Top Country Album of The Year in Great Britain in 2009.






