A.D.A.M. Music Project Releases New Single Thunderbolt

Collaboration is the basis for A.D.A.M. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A.D.A.M. Music Project (AMP) released its 11th on 06/07/2024 called Thunderbolt which was inspired by Pokemon's Pikachu and his 10,000,000 volt Thunderbolt. Thunderbolt was written by Adam DeGraide, Dameon Aranda and Zachary DeGraide. Adam DeGraide and Dameon Aranda, partners in A.D.A.M. Music Project both had a hand in producing this song and Dameon Aranda handled the lead vocals for this track as well.A.D.A.M. Music Project (AMP) writes anthemic rock songs inspired by video game characters. They have written songs that would be classified as Rock, Alternative Rock, Indie Rock, Celtic Rock, Funk Rock, Hard Rock or even Metal, depending on the video game character they are writing about. The first three albums released were specifically inspired by the characters in the battle royale game APEX Legends from Electronic Arts. Some of their releases have been inspired by the likes of Kratos from God of War, Donkey Kong in It's On Like Donkey Kong, Bowser in The Conqueror, Yoshi in That's Me, Jill Valentine from Resident Evil in Burn It All Down, Joel from The Last of Us in She's The Key, Cloud from Final Fantasy VII in Help Me, and Mr. and Mrs. Pac-Man in Eating Ghosts. With a robust YouTube channel fans are able to immerse themselves into the music and the video game character the song was written about.A.D.A.M. Music Project is releasing a full album titled World Takeover on July 19, 2024. In this album they have songs that were inspired by the video game characters Duke Nukem, Max Payne, Dr. Robotnik from Sonic the Hedgehog, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, Zelda and Master Chief from Halo. This album will also include previously released singles Free To Be Me, Raiding The Tomb, Midas, and Thunderbolt.Collaboration is the basis for A.D.A.M. Music project as more than 21 artists have been a part of writing, producing, and performing the released tracks. A.D.A.M. stands for Artists Developing Astonishing Music which makes for the development of very eclectic albums as you will hear multiple singers and music styles on one album. They have collaborated with ARANDA, a rock band formed by two brothers Dameon and Gabe Aranda back in 2001. The project has also collaborated with talented singers such as Pete Mitchell with No More Kings, Lacy Saunders, Joel Driskell, Adam Aguillar, Macie Cantrell, Hartleigh Buwick, Myra Beasley, Chris Jackson from Coupe Marra and YZMN. Beyond the vocalists many musicians have contributed to this project with their various talents such as Neil DeGraide from Dirt Poor Robins, Tyler Anderson from Coupe Marra, James Conner at Veux Studios, David LaChance Jr., Eric Gillette, Jeff Hall, Jay Gleason and Chavez Soliz.



